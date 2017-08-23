Buhari puts off FEC, to receive report on Babachir, NIA DG, today

FEC MEETING. R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari confers with SGF Mr Babachir David Lawal during the Federal Executive Meeting (FEC) held at the State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 13, 2016.
FEC MEETING. R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari confers with SGF Mr Babachir David Lawal during the Federal Executive Meeting (FEC) held at the State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 13, 2016.

The weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold Wednesday, according  to President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

Mr. Adesina,  in a statement, said Mr. Buhari will rather  receive the report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke. 

The committee is headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and it will submit its report to the president in his office at noon,  Mr. Adesina said.

Mr. Buhari returned to Nigeria on Saturday after spending 103 days in London for medical treatment. 

The president had constituted the panel to investigate the corruption allegation levelled against the suspended SGF by the Nigerian senate and that against Mr. Oke by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He was to receive the report on May 8 but his health condition deteriorated, forcing him to return to London on May 7.

  • vaale-kupu

    And the bit goes on.

  • Agba

    Nigeria economy is in danger with a president like this,,Buhari is not yet fit medicaly,the better he free 190 million Nigérians,he want to spend a whole day to receive manufactured report and nothing can come out of it like Saraki’s case.

    • tundemash

      Agbaya, give it a rest; go retrieve your voters card and prepare for 2019.

      • Pete

        Hmm

    • Lukman Asifat

      People of your type who are in government for 16years put Nigeria in to this mess.Well,only a deep can be called a deep.

  • Adele Uhuru

    I gues he couldn’t do both – laughable our mumu done too much – PMB is utterly worthless

    • Uzoma John

      Something is fundamentally wrong with you naysayers. If he didn’t attend to the report you will be the first to shout he is covering some corrupt people. Now he needs to attend to that report you are mourning why he should not hold FEC meeting and also attend to the report. If there is nothing important to discuss at FEC, why should it hold? And since FEC meeting is a weekly affair, why can’t anything not urgent wait for next Wednesday? I can see how hatred is blindfolding most of you not to see the good intentions of this man for Nigeria.

      • Lukman Asifat

        True talk.

      • A.A.Ngalos

        Thank you very much Uzoma John, may Amighty give you courage to tell them more. Ameen. Since their hatred will not allow them to understand the truth.

    • TORDUE SALEM

      your father is utterly worthless

    • g_kazaure

      you are senseless.

    • AryLoyds

      The Guy is useless and incapacitated. What a Joke !

  • Saminu Azare

    Buhari cannot preside over the FEC meeting because of his ailment,why can’t him release Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife so that he would be healed. Run run dictator run run Tyrant

    • A.A.Ngalos

      Are you a true Muslim? if so so what is the connection of his healing and the release of that dullard called Jaki?

  • Pete

    See how hollow they sound.
    What is so difficult in RECEIVING a report DURING a meeting?
    Why wasn’t the submission of the report included in the agenda for the FEC meeting?
    Won’t other sundry reports be presented during the next FEC meeting?

    • Pete, I think you are courageous enough to be able to put into words, this nonsensical excuse being gobbled by Adesina. I am so enraged that my description of this most irresponsible excuse would not be printed in this forum. I think these political thugs are now taking Nigerians for a bunch of mugs. How about declaring a public holiday to receive the report and another one to preside over the FEC’s one and half hours meeting?

    • AryLoyds

      Buhari does not want people to know his true condition.

  • Aroms Aigbehi

    I thought the Acting President had presidential powers when the president handed power to him. Yet people said it was not necessary for the president to come back from London because the acting president was in full control. How can you have a full control and cannot deal with a simple fraud investigation while the president was away?

  • Oskirin

    gehn gehn…..babachir,,,,dnt panic yet…

  • President Buhari’s spokesperson Mazi Adesina knows one or two things about good stories, especially, the fictitious ones. As a seasoned journalist, he also knows how gullible Nigerians are in swallowing figment of garbage from our not so clever or fit for purpose politicians.
    Two days ago, it was the President and the invading rats and today it the ceremonial receiving of a corruption investigation headed by no other person than the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria! The dance of charade is now picking pace, momentum, especially now that the fully fit and re-invigorated President Buhari is back, and roaring to go! In fact, we were expecting Mr Adesina to tell us that the FEC meeting has been postponed because the President and Commander-in-Chief is still afraid of the rats. You know, having spent 104 days in a sanitised environment in the UK, with no mouse in sight, the President would take some time acclimatising to the next thing to hell called Nigeria. You will be a beast without a heart to blame him

    • Chinedu Tagbo

      Last time you complained that nothing has been done about Babachir and Oke. Now the president wants to ge the report. Which one you dey?

      • Chinedu, the side I “dey” is that receiving a Committee Report is not enough reason for the FEC meeting to be postponed. It is as simple as that.

  • Dazmillion

    It seems the Lucozade boost injection the British doctors gave Buhari is already running out after two days of resumption. Watch out for a quick fly out to London for another round of treatment.

    I pity the imbeciles that rushed to the airport to welcome back from London a demented herdsman. The fail for the wicked manipulations of the cabal surrounding Buhari. I guess Mr Babachir and Mr Oke will soon be the latest scape goat in their propaganda to give the impression that the demented herdsman is back at work, confronting corruption head on.

    Anyone who thinks that Buhari is in the state of mind to confront serious burning national issues such as Boko Haram, Restructuring, raising national debt and Ibo referendum request, should quickly check himself into a psychiatric clinic for urgent mental evaluation.

    Nigerians mumu obviously never do, that why even after the same scenario with Yar Adua the same nonsense is still happening in 2017.

    • Abdullahi

      Bastard just imagine your myopic comments.

  • deri best

    The Apes in APC now want to show us they are really fighting corruption——————-Osibanjo was the man who save Sanusi from going to prison—-What is it that—will come out from a senior house boy like Osibanjo–that will not be tempered with by the rats–hyenas ati baboons in aso rock———————————Separation now or never——-we have been running around in circles for 2 years now—and before Nigerians will know it——time for another fake CIA sponsored white supremacy –sorry I put mistake Fulani supremacy election—

  • Utari Nmuo

    Amadioha has afflicted that evil blood sucking baal demon called booharry with another strange illness.

    Hail the land of the rising sun. Hail Biafra!!!

  • Cub

    Let US See how long these lies will continue

  • MilitaryPolice01

    So receiving a stale dusty report on Babachir is enough to shelf a critically strategic FEC meeting for the week ? lol … these guys must realize that Nigerians are more intelligent than they think. Buhari and his team should stop with the gimmicks, it is needless, they should realise that his seat is not under any threat whether he operates from his room or office or whether due to health he is unable to attend the FEC. Nigeria’s constitution has long been suspended to accommodate him and in so doing prevent ethno-religious clashes that will erupt were he to be constitutionally replaced. So they should not panic, there seat is guaranteed up till 2019 🙂

  • edeje

  • FreeNigeria

    Doing both is too much work for the Zombie President. na by force to be President? if you can’t work, resign and tend to your health, it’s more important.

  • Amir

    I am not a fan of multiple unproductive meetings. To me weekly FEC meeting is unnecessary, should be biweekly or monthly.