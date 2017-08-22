Nigerian govt, states, LGs share N467.8 billion in August as revenue drops

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun speaking at FAAC Meeting in Abuja in Abuja. Photo: NAN
The federal government, states and local governments shared N467.8 billion in August, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said on Tuesday.

This indicates a shortfall in revenue by N184.2 billion from N652 billion shared in July.

Mrs. Adeosun, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mahmoud Dutse, said this at the end of the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said the shared amount was inclusive of Value Added Tax, VAT.

The Gross statutory revenue was put at N387.31 billion, while the VAT was N80.53 billion.

She said the decline in revenue was caused by a drastic fall in revenue from Companies Income Tax, CIT, due to the expiration of the deadline for filing tax returns.

She, however, said oil revenues recorded an increase due to rise in export sales by $62 million.

“The increase in the average price of crude oil from $50.27 per barrel to $51.05 per barrel and a significant increase in export volume by 1.20 million barrels resulted in increased revenue from export sales for the federation by $62 million.

“Despite the increases, there were issues of leaking flow lines, shut-ins and shutdowns at terminals for maintenance.”

Giving a breakdown of the allocation, Mrs. Adeosun said the federal government received N193.04 billion, states N130.69 billion and local governments N98.01 billion.

She also said N31.59 billion was given to the nine oil producing states as their 13 per cent derivation.

She put the balance in the Excess Crude Account, ECA, at $2.3 billion.

Mahmud Yunusa, Chairman, Forum of Finance Commissioners, said it was time for the states to begin to look inwards to shore up their revenue.

“States will explore other options of revenue to depend less on revenue from the centre.

“We need to block leakages in revenue and come up with reforms to shore up revenue.

“We are also working on cost of running governance and any cost that is not necessary in running government needed to be reduced.”

He said reforms were currently on in the states to optimise the collection processes for revenue, adding that he was optimistic it would reduce dependence in revenue from the centre to about 50 to 60 per cent.

(NAN)

    If after 27 months of fight against corruption, our FAAC is still complaining of low revenue, it shows that all the noise about fighting corruption is a ruse,a propaganda and a cunning crafty lies to deceive Nigerians.
    Till date,buhari have not added one positive thing to Nigeria economy, rather buhari have led Nigeria into recession coupled with unbridled debt profile.
    Honestly to me buhari government is a very big set back to Nigeria, if a dollar is still exchanged at 365 to naira,and faac is sharing a party 467 b,it means that Nigeria is in real danger, what it really mean is that at the may 2015 186 naira to a dollar rate ,what faac actually shared is about 230b naira. What a tragedy, the so called savior have turned out to be the killer and destroyer. May God Almighty deliver Nigeria from this national error of judgment. May God show mercy on Nigeria and bring back truthful, sincere ,resourceful ,honest leaders to help Nigeria to come out of this huge calamity called APC change.