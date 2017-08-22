UPDATED: Buhari presides over Security Council meeting with military chiefs, Police IG others

From Left: Chief Of The Air Staff, Air-Marshal Sadique Abubarkar; Chief Of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; Chief Of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai And Chief Of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas, At The Decoration Of Service Chiefs At The Presidential Villa In Abuja On Thursday (13/8/15). NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presided over a crucial meeting of the National Security Council.

The meeting was attended by Nigeria’s military chiefs as well as the Inspector General of Police, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Others at the meeting that started at about 11:15 a.m. include the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and the Director-General, Department of State Security, Lawal Daura.

The meeting is the first such meeting presided over by the president since he returned to the country on Saturday after 103 days in London for medical treatment.

Mr. Buhari had in a Monday morning broadcast charged the security agencies not to let the successes achieved in the last 18 months in the fight against insurgents “be a sign to relax”.

He said in the broadcast that “terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of us can live in peace and safety.”

He also pledged to reinforce and reinvigorate the fight not only against elements of Boko Haram, which are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets, but also on kidnappings, clashes between farmers and herdsmen, and ethnic violence.

