“Buhari will travel for treatment again if …” – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned Saturday from a 103-day medical vacation in the United Kingdom, may yet return there for medical treatment if need arises, his media adviser said Monday.

Mr. Buhari addressed the nation on Monday, his first since coming back, warning of his administration’s readiness to deal with proponents of the dissolution of Nigeria.

The president kept mute about his health condition, and gave no indication whether he would seek further treatment.

Mr. Buhari has been treated in London for months for an undisclosed ailment.

But his spokesman, Femi Adesina, gave an indication that the president may still travel for medical treatment.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily programme on Channels TV Monday morning, Mr. Adesina called on Nigerians to pray that Buhari remains in good health.

“What Nigerians should hope for is our president would remain whole; that is what the we should hope for,” he said. “But if there is any reason to go out why not. You need to first stay alive before you can lead the country.”

Mr. Adesina said the president was prepared to resume office after transmitting a letter to the National Assembly, informing the lawmakers he was back to his duty post as demanded by the constitution.

The letter was transmitted by the president on Monday morning and confirmed received by Senate President Bukola Saraki.