Buhari’s Declarations: Nigeria indivisible; National Assembly, Council of States can handle restructuring

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday expressed strong views on the country’s corporate existence and vowed zero tolerance for separatist movements and inflammatory statements as well as actions that threaten the unity and stability of Africa’s most populous nation.

The president said comments that question Nigeria’s continued existence as one nation were “steps too far” and had “crossed our national red lines”.

Mr. Buhari spoke in a short nationwide broadcast Monday morning, two days after he returned from London, the United Kingdom, where he had been treated for an undisclosed ailment since May 7.

“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable,” declared Mr. Buhari. “We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.”

The president’s remarks came amid secessionist struggle in the country’s east by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the call for the Igbo living in the North to leave the region by some Northern groups.

Nigeria is a plural federal state, amalgamated by British fiat in 1914. But since gaining independence in 1960, Nigeria has continued to grapple with the challenge of nationhood and evolving common “Nigerianess” out of the various ethnic groups which constitute the country.

In an apparent move to reassure Nigerians living in places removed from their states of origin, Mr. Buhari stressed the right of every Nigerian to reside and conduct business anywhere within the country.

“Every Nigerian has the right to live and pursue his business anywhere in Nigeria without let or hindrance. I believe the very vast majority of Nigerians share this view.

“Nigerians are robust and lively in discussing their affairs, but I was distressed to notice that some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation. This is a step too far,” said the president.

Apart from groups seeking outright disintegration and forced ejection of other groups, there are also wide calls to restructure Nigeria’s federalism to devolve more powers to the states and allow them greater access to revenues and control of resources.

Pro-restructuring campaigners say the federal government has more powers than necessary, domineering control of resources as well as share of national revenue.

The current system, they argue, apart from affecting the efficiency of the federal government, given that it has too much powers, is also skewed against the states in terms of resources within their control and revenue accessible.

The ruling All Progressives Congress recently constituted a committee led by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to advise the party on “restructuring and true federalism.”

Although Mr. Buhari acknowledged concerns and grievances nursed by various groups, he stated that national discourse could only be entertained by two “legitimate and appropriate bodies” – the National Assembly and the Council of State.

National Assembly

“This is not to deny that there are legitimate concerns. Every group has a grievance. But the beauty and attraction of a federation is that it allows different groups to air their grievances and work out a mode of co-existence.

“The National Assembly and the National Council of State are the legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse. The national consensus is that, it is better to live together than to live apart.”

The National Assembly in July voted against a proposal to devolve more powers to the states.

On Boko Haram and other security threats, Mr. Buhari charged security and military agencies to work harder to ensure the country is safe.

“I am charging the Security Agencies not to let the successes achieved in the last 18 months be a sign to relax. Terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of us can live in peace and safety.

“Therefore, we are going to reinforce and reinvigorate the fight not only against elements of Boko Haram which are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets; kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes, in addition to ethnic violence fuelled by political mischief makers. We shall tackle them all.”

He continued: “Finally, dear Nigerians, our collective interest now is to eschew petty differences and come together to face common challenges of economic security, political evolution and integration as well as lasting peace among all Nigerians.

“I remain resolutely committed to ensuring that these goals are achieved and maintained. I am so glad to be home.”

Mr. Buhari did not volunteer a statement on the condition of his health while the broadcast lasted. Many Nigerians have asked him to disclose his true state of health and what it cost the public to treat him abroad.

Since he came to power in 2015, Mr. Buhari has handed over power to his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, four times, while traveling to treat himself.

  • pheliciti

    Elegant response! If only the agitators will slow down and think…

  • Emmanuel Maduagwu

    1. “Some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to
    question our collective existence as a nation. This is a step too far” No, Sir! On the contrary, Nigerians have the absolute and inalienable right to a self determination to question that ‘existence”, in a peaceful and constitutional manner, and to formally opt for a separate existence, if the prevailing conditions so warrant

    2. “We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united”. The late Chief Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, of course, must have added the proviso that there will be no iota of marginalization of any group of Nigerians, as, I believe, it has been the stock-in-Trade of your government since inception, so to function, and considering that there was no such agitation during the era of President Goodluck Jonathan. And by the way, you can’t speak for the dead, and please don’t use a former superior and highly revered and respected army officer’s name in vain!

    3. “This is not to deny that there are legitimate concerns. Every group has a grievance. But the beauty and attraction of a federation is that it allows different groups to air their grievances and work out a mode of co-existence” Good Talk, Sir! So
    you must now allow national conversation and action on Restructuring, and without any hindrance whatsoever.

    4.”The national consensus is that, it is better to live together than
    to live apart” Sir, where is the
    evidence, if your government does not conduct a Referendum each among the different
    ethnic and geographical groups that now make up Nigeria to ascertain the truth?

    5.”Furthermore, I am charging the Security Agencies not to let the successes achieved in the last 18 months be a sign to relax ” Sir, I pray that any Fire and Brimstone fashioned against any peace loving Nigerian be returned to sender, tenfold. Amen/Amin. And I hope it is not the Arewa Youths that is galvanizing this action!

    6. Welcome back, Your Excellency. And may God Almighty grant you and every Nigerian good health. Amen/Amin.

    • Michael John

      1. Can you tell us that “constitutional manner” that allows you to “opt for a separate existence”?
      2. How more “marginalized” are you than the others? Those areas of grievances, did they just occur now?
      3. When your opinion was defeated in 2015 and thus became the minority, why insist it must dominate over the wish of the majority in a democracy?

      You and your hero had all the chance and the time to “question our collective existence as a nation”, restructure and address those grievances but failed. Be a good loser and sportsman.

    • Uzoma John

      The constitution does not enshrine referendum for separation. Until that is addressed no one, including Mr President can call for Referendum. Our problem as I see it in Nigeria is not Biafra or Niger Delta Republic, or Oduduwa as you have it, but sincerity of purpose. When Jonathan held sway, no one heard about Biafra and this level of distabilisation.

      The fact as Mr President stated is every geo-political zone has one agitation or the other but resorting to brigandage and hate speech does no good to Kanu and his followers, which further endanger the lives of well-meaning Ndi Igbo living elsewhere in Nigeria.

      The agitation for this Biafra and others are born out of mischief and those who felt they’ve lost out in the political space. Ikemba (RIP) jettisoned the Biafra idea and participated actively in the Nigerian political space, but same people shouting Biafra now betrayed him by not ensuring APGA won the seats in the South East to give us a legitimate bargaining power. Corruption is using every guise to fight back.

      If the fight of Kanu and co are genuine I expected them to start the fight from the South East by holding our political leadership in the zone to account for not developing Ala Igbo with all the monies they’ve been receiving from Federal Allocations over the years. If Kanu feels he is fighting Ndi Igbo, let him join partisan politics, get his support base and win election to then legitimately canvass for the amendment of the constitution to support Referendum for separation.

      Until that is done, he and his supporters remain interlopers. I stand by the President’s speech. When time to talk gets comes, we know who will represent and speak for Ndi Igbo, not nonentities like Kanu.

      • AryLoyds

        What constitution are you talking about . That tissue paper?

      • Decimator

        “The constitution does not enshrine referendum for separation”.

        Exactly why your so called “One Nigeria Unity” is Institutionalised “Tyranny” (One Nigeria Tyranny),

        maned byTyrants as here revealed by Mohammadu Buhari himself and his fellow Autocrats and upholders of the status quo.

        It is over and they had better come to terms with that.

        Period

  • Dazmillion

    “Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable,” declared Mr. Buhari.

    When the president and other irresponsible politicians make this kind of statements, while totally ignoring the agitations from various nationalities within Nigeria, it shows they are out of pace with the common masses.

    Nigeria’s unity is negotiable and will always remain negotiable because at every turn people have to agree to be united before they can be united. If the terms of the unity is not acceptable to all parties then the terms of the unity have to be renegotiated.

    This is simple common sense, why is it so hard for Buhari to understand this?

  • Godwin

    @Emmanuel Maduagwu, we know all your comments are purely personal and does not hold any water. You will recalled that your man (Jonathan) was once in government and 80% of his ministers are purely from South East but your did not deem it fit to agitate for Biafran by then. Even Pius Ayim who is the Secretary to the Government employed majorly South Eastern persons to run his affairs. By that you have apple opportunity to get want you wanted but because you all loose out in an election that was well contested this is time you now realized that it is either Biafra or nothing and that South East are marginalized but not marginalized under Jonathan government/era.

    Honestly, “I salute the courage and statesmanship of Mr President in that decisive speech, which depicts he’s actually in charge and not sick again,” as you people have been thinking or wished him. Note, government is ALWAYS run by courage and not by sentiments.

  • Decimator

    “The National Assembly and the National Council of State are the
    legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse. The national
    consensus is that, it is better to live together than to live apart.”PT

    There is National consensus yet there is wide and legitimate agitations and concerns according to his own words.

    He has just revealed his health condition namely;

    Brain dead Tyrant.!!!!!!

    Period

  • K.L. Da-Silva

    @disqus_vyQbHkW5Uq:disqus ;

    President Buhari’s illogical proposition

    President Buhari himself should take it easy
    and stop sounding off. He’s not more patriotic than anybody else.
    It is idle talk to say an agreement between human beings to live
    inside a federation.

    It is counter-intuitive, illogical and
    silly to suggest a non-negotiable agreement. Americans don’t even go that far.
    The U.S presidents only urge their citizens to agree to help make the ‘American
    union more perfect’, not to threaten American citizens with fire and brimstone
    if the citizens don’t unite quickly.

    The very meaning ‘federal republic of
    Nigeria’ is an agreement to live in a federation for the time being. Every agreement
    on earth is negotiable, every federation is continuously negotiable in mutual interest
    for more agreeable terms. There is nothing called non-negotiable agreement in
    real life. A man once divorced himself should know better.

    • Akin Johnson

      @Dazmillion:disqus

      ME TOO I HAVE NEVER HEARD OF A NON-NEGOTIABLE AGREEMENT BEFORE.

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    Any idiotic view that president Muhammadu Buhari, as Nigeria president president, is not patriotic more than other Nigerians, should be perished by all such view holders, as president Muhammadu Buhari, is the elected president of Nigeria, as all responsibilities for Nigeria existence. If anything occur anywhere within Nigeria territory,the responsibility falls on president Muhammadu Buhari, while other patriotic Nigerians, would be sleeping sound in their homes.

  • Kingo Kizito

    The greatest mistake Nigerians ever made and the worst gift of Tinubu to Nigerians. We only pray that he does not go beyond 2019. The country cannot grow with a man without certificate. Very soon, he will return to London and spend the rest of his life.

  • Chibuzor

    It is you Mr Buhari that started dividing Nigeria.You are not a nationalist.I don’t blame you.After squandering our money in London for 104 days,you are now back to tell us this nonsense.

  • Simeon Nigel

    Mr President cannot be very serious for all that he has broadcasted to the whole nation so far following his returned from the UK on Sunday, 20th August, 2017. Because, his fellow Islamics adherents political class including people like Ex-president and general Ibrahim Babangida, General Adulsalami, Late general Ibrahim Abacha and other fellow Islamic hardcore Nigerians faifthfuls were the sole roots causes of what is currently going on inside the country as of today. Takes for an example; The entire Nigerian military higher commands and the police as well as other vital security agnencies were currently been pre-dominated by Islamic extremists senior officers and top commanders that were so potents in their islamic religion beliefs that they even regards their religon as ought to comes first ever before for any form of Nigeria national security interest is pursue as second priority in their minds, and as also they are often than not, keep on refusing to accepts any other Nigerians into their mixs whenever it concerns the entire Nigeria’s strong unity and for progressing forward for the whole benefits to all Nigerians. Another example here also, is the case of Boko Haram evil sects, during Ex-president Jonathan administration, majority of Northern politicians engages in stolen Nigerian oil money with so much impunity and utmost reckless abandoned behaviours and they then later employed their stolen monies by the highest levels of corruption that they also championed into financing Boko Haram evil sect for slaugtering of Non-muslims and christians in particular of Nigerians origin in North-east region, (Heart-land of Boko haram evils sect today), supported by the pre-dominated higher military commands; Airforce; SSS, DSS, National Intelligence and the whole of Nigerian Police commands. Thirdly, take for example, Nasarawa state is a case in point in the middlebelt region, where the majority of Christians faithfuls populated state and others were all placed under an islamic extremism conspiracy vicious seiged by the full total combined Islamic extremists supports from both the far North-west and North-east regions owing to the wicked beliefs that Nasarawa state is now an Islamic base location enclave inside the entire Middlebelt region. Not until president Buhari should push seriously ahead by forceful a proposal now of a bill of law for immediate approval from the National Assemblies against different groups call for ethnic segerations & their hates proganda, and the often potent daily claims of each state indigenisations intimidating theory against non-indigenes living in their state of the federations, and also to trying to looking into seriously, as a top priority, the main roots causes and indept reasons as to why different groups were agitating in favour to breaking away, and it is only then that Nigeria, as a country a federated one unit and as a collective unity can be best firmly futuristic ascertain properly for future progressing posperity goal.