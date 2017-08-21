Biafra? Ojukwu and I agreed Nigeria ‘must remain one and united’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari
In what appears a clear effort to douse the agitation for Biafra, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday made reference to the late Biafran leader, Emeka Ojukwu, saying both of them agreed on the indivisibility of Nigeria.

Mr. Ojukwu led a breakaway Biafran nation into a civil war with the Nigerian government, between 1967 and 1970. Although the secession failed and Mr. Ojukwu would later contest to be president of Nigeria, there have been renewed agitations for a Biafran nation, particularly led by pan-Igbo groups like IPOB and MASSOB.

In his broadcast to Nigerians on Monday, Mr. Buhari warned that the country will no longer tolerate comments and actions that threaten the collective existence of Nigeria.

“Some of the comments especially on the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence. This is a step too far,” he said.

“In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analysed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united.

“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.”

The president also spoke on the quit order by some Northern youth to Igbos to leave northern Nigeria before October 1.

“Every Nigerian has the right to live and pursue his business anywhere in Nigeria without let or hindrance,” the president said.

Ojukwu and Buhari

Mr. Buhari added that, “This is not to deny that there are legitimate concerns. Every group has a grievance. But the beauty and attraction of a federation is that it allows different groups to air their grievances and work out a mode of co-existence.”

He added that the National Assembly and the National Council of States are the best fora for such discussion stressing that going forward, Nigeria will wage a strong war both on terrorism and on individuals threatening the nation’s unity.

  • Amir

    Buhari is smart and intelligent even with age and health challenges.

  • Factsayer

    Stop that rubbish that Nigeria is non-negotiable.
    This fraudulent 1999 constitution that unduly favour NW politically and economically must be dismantled.

    National Assembly which is creation of 1999 constitution cannot be part of solving the problem because the NW will use it’s undue and frudulent number of representatives to veto any amendment.

    Some Local Governments in NW are just a collection of one extended family attached to an empty barren land

    • emmanuel

      What is really the benefit of having Nigeria one; Commerce or war fare?
      Israel, Iran, UK, Singapore, Switzerland and many more are smaller than South South Nigeria and their Agriculture production is much more than ours.
      What every country need in the contemporary world is human resources and not natural resources. Good brains in only Katsina state can drive the North West Nigeria to modernity, but they refuse to develop them and want to hold on to Nigeria by all means.
      Unfortuately, in about ten years from today, earnings from Oil will not even the Niger Delta state alone , how much more the whole of Nigeria. By then, violence crimes would have overtaken the land.
      Instead of the North developing its people, they would rather bake them half and transfer them same way to Public, Civil service and bribe taking agencies to earn a living. Then they acquire wives who much be bought Gold jewelries to stay at home.
      My appeal is for Nigeria to be dissolved through negotiation. It will pay everybody.

    • AryLoyds

      Buhari is just hallucinating , this statements he is making is as a result of this medication.

    • SANCHEZ

      The man is still not well. His brain is jaundiced and needs brain surgery. Nigeria is not negotiable my ass. Nnamdi Kanu may God bless you. From what I saw and witnessed in Ekwulobia. Indeed it is a matter of time . They are now saying that Biafran Security is an outlawed organization, but we have Sharia security/Police. Shame on you all.

    • Oladele

      wait until 2019 please!

  • Alina Bassie

    Buhari did you and Ojukwu agreed also that hausa fulani will treat igbos like slaves ? did u agreed also that there will be no steady electricity in nigeria , no refinery, no road , no health care system , no hospital, dysfunctional education system and the list goes on , so if you and ojukwu did not agreed on these also it means that the agreement has be broken therefore it is null and void because it is only by providing these will make unity possible not by your empty threat will nigeria be united

    • Oladele

      Na today electricity nor deh Nigeria? You just discover say road nor good? O’boy good morning ooh! I can see say, you just deh wake.

  • emmanuel

    How come you have excluded his people from participating in the Nigeria structure? Is this not extreme hypocrisy?
    Buhari is the problem of Nigeria today and cannot pretend about it.
    1. He appointed only his people to office.
    2. He held back the recommendation of Onoghen to the office of CJN
    3. He tacitly support foolani herdsmen killing and destruction,
    4. He refuses to fight the thieves within his government – Mr. Oke and Grass cutter are still enjoying themselves
    5. He supported his kinsmen who instigated and killed the woman in Kano
    6. in his inauguration speech, he called the herdsmen cattle rustlers, thereby empowering them to acquire AK47
    7. He said he will not look at those who did not vote for him and that he has done to-date
    8. He has helped kill Nigeria economy and all businesses in Nigeria and care less about that
    9. He appointed thieves, mediocres and debased liars to office
    10. He has heightened the devide between Christians and Muslims across Nigeria
    So who is the real enemy of Nigeria

  • Agba

    Buhari is too late for all this story,we can no longer stay together because marriage is not by force let BIAFRA have their referandum and let my own people the ODUDUWA REPUBLIC go.

  • MilitaryPolice01

    “Mr. Buhari added that, “This is not to deny that there are legitimate concerns.”
    —————————————————————————
    No matter how legitimate the concern is, the so called Northern youths had no right to give the Igbo a quick notice, THEY HAVE NO RIGHT. Though the call for Biafra as it is at the moment is jaundiced and led by poor sighted elements, Buhari and his handlers must acknowledge that the sectional discrimination and ethnically retrogressive policies and appointments of his administration is responsible for the current divisive fire threatening the Country’s unity. Buhari this week should move to douse this tension by making a major overhaul of his govt and ensuring equal representation of all tribes, regions in govt and in citing capital projects across the nation.

    • Uzoma John

      Kanu’s utterances was behind the quit notice. So young man, no one has the sole right to foment trouble. Agitation can be done in a civil way, not denigrating other tribes and preaching hate. That is the right you and Kanu do not have. You guys should do away with parochial view point. PMB has done what any true leader should do. Dousing tension is not to beg or bribe people. It’s about being resolute in sending out your message. Like he said, every section of the country (not peculiar to Nigeria) has issues but Kanu the illiterate’s approach is further painting Ndi Igbo in a bad light. The President has spoken.

      • MilitaryPolice01

        Your reply to me tells me 3 things, either you are a bit slow in appreciating simple things, you have not read and digested my comment well or you are out for mischief so early in the day. I encourage you to re-read what I wrote, but in the event you can’t, I will plead that you cease to engage me directly on this medium as it is retrogressive for me to engage intellectually shallow minds

      • Wise Head

        I will suggest that you stop hiding behind an Igbo identity to air your views. Be proud of who you are

        • emmanuel

          God bless you. I just said that too

      • emmanuel

        Scum. You are not Igbo. A slave cannot claim legitimacy to being part of the masters household.
        The world evolve and Nigeria is not left out.
        I have witnessed emergence of over twenty or more countries since i became politically aware of global history. Some after prolonged wars and others following from intense negotiations.
        Those who refused negotiations for the fact that they had some advantages end up giving way after prolonged crises.
        This arrogance of Nigeria is not negotiable will not do anyone good for much longer time.
        If you do not know, Kanu is better educated than Buhari, also note: that it hardly took Havard trained academics to take their people to freedom.
        The Igbos need to be freed from Nigeria, that i know.
        I am not Igbo and never has been. I do not claim other peoples tribe or ethnic group just to prove a point!

        • Oladele

          Why call him “scum” just because he has a different opinion? Is that not the same thing Mr Nnamdi Kanu has been doing for over two years? I dont think there is any prospect for Biafra as of today, so please let us dissipate that energy towards nation building: restructuring, resource control, regionalism etc. I have no qualms if SS takes 100% of her oil, but name calling should stop.

    • Oladele

      Are Igbos under-represented? How many more do you need to be well represented? When Dr Jonathan gave you so many slots, how did you fare? Did the rest of us threaten to bring down Nigeria?

  • Uzoma John

    The President has spoken. Trouble makers beware.

  • Smart

    Thanks be to almighty God for bringing back our president in an improved health conditions, may he make our country peaceful and blessed, protect it against both internal and external aggression and conspiracy.

  • etubom rex william

    How can he come to tell you that. Do you have any paper that back your saying. That was in his life time. He can not even say that because of 2morrow. Even you daughter can not take what you and her say to her yesterday.

  • Höly Wähala

    Ojukwu did not have a mandate from Igbos to go to war with Nigeria in the first place, Ndigbo are still suffering from his obstinate disregard for wise counsel not to fight an unwinnable war… President Buhari now relying on mere “politically correct” statement made by the late Igbo leader to declare the fate of the Igbos in Nigeria as sealed and non-negotiable, is crass and ill-informed. Nigerians are more divided now than ever before and Buhari’s demarcation along 97% vs 5% was the preamble to where we are today, his disregard for Igbos in appointments and his govt’s dleiberate economic marginalization of the SE is prove that actions speak louder than words. The only thing non-negotiable is a nation’s right to self-determination, afterall, unity cannot be forced, like marriage it is a matter of compactibility… President Buhari’s speech is a wasted opportunity to tell Nigerians how he plans to run out the reminder of his wasted 18months in office that has nothing to display. Nonsense!

  • etubom rex william

    If you have come back with that mind of he told you that. You are a failure. Failure in the sense that your sense is still going back to the year that you were born. But don’t forget that the law of Nigeria is own and the world added to where it should. So for you to go beyond where the world set it. You will be in trouble. Don’t just see it that you are doing it. They look you you feel is okay. The day they will come after you your supported country will change mouth. Another thing you have to understand is when a worker is in pay role live. When he died will he be still in pay role. If the answer is no so is the discusion between you and ojukwu where no even have documentry to show. Where you yourself know it can not stand to cover the living.

  • Bankole Bunmi

  • Powerlessconscious

    “Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow
    irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run
    away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order,
    if necessary with their blood.”

    Biafraud…… Warning.