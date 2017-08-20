How Nigerian govt, states shared N2.56 trillion in six months – Report

faac-meeting

The federal government, thirty-six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have so far shared the sum of N2.56 trillion in the first half of 2017 from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), an investigation by Economic Confidential has revealed.

The report by the economic intelligence magazine shows that apart from the federal government that got N1.09 trillion, Akwa Ibom has the highest allocation among the states when it received N92.72 billion within the period under review.

Apart from Akwa Ibom, nine other states who received the largest allocations are Lagos with N91.45 billion, Rivers comes third with N81.41 billion. The fourth position was grabbed by Delta with N71.98 billion, while Kano State got the fifth place with N62.90 billion, throwing a derivation state of Bayelsa to the sixth position with N61.45 billion.

Others among the first ten are Katsina State in the seventh position garnering N44.80 billion, Oyo hits number eight with N43.78 billion, Kaduna manages with number nine position with N42.60 billion and the tenth place surprisingly goes to Borno State, with N39.63billion despite the calamities that have befallen the North-eastern state.

The Economic Confidential search further reveals that the states with the lowest allocation from the Federation Account within the period under review are Gombe on the 36th position with N24.87 billion, followed by Ebonyi State with N24.91 billion in the 35th position, Nasarawa State in the 34th position with N25.41 billion. While Ekiti and Kwara states took the 33rd and 32nd positions respectively with N25.57 billion and N26.48 billion.

In terms of geo-political zones, the findings show that the six states in the south-south zone got more than double what the five states in the south-east got within the period.

The South-south states put together got N368 billion; the North-west took the second position with N283 billion, sending the South-west states to the third position with N262 billion.

The North-central geopolitical zone got N190 billion to stand at the fourth position, while the fifth and the sixth positions went to North-east and South-east with N189 billion and N154.7 billion respectively.

See chart here.

  • Sgt Soros

    The Federal Government ought to put aside monies that must be paid as salaries for state government workers, teachers, civil servants, health care workers etc. This must be done before greedy State Governors divert all the money into their pockets and then claim their state us completely broke.

  • emmanuel

    A nonentity called Minister of Federal Allocation sharing. Her brain is as dead as Buhari’s own. While the CBN Governor who manages monetary and micro-economic side of the country struggle to get things going, the blank head is asleep.
    I wonder if she also takes Buhari’s kind of medicament, because both of them are the pains of Nigeria today. She first of all need an Arithmetic teachers, before she can proceed.
    Charly Boy, please stage a sack protest at Unity Fountain for Kemis’s sack, as your effort has brought the head of the Jackals back.
    It is a shame that the Yoruba’s best for a job meant for cerebral brains and minds is Kemi.