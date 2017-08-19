Finally, Buhari arrives Nigeria after 103 days in London

President Muhammadu Buhari arriving Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Saturday (19/8/2017) 04387/19/8/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Nigeria Saturday, after nearly four months in the United Kingdom where he received medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

The Nigerian Airforce plane carrying Mr. Buhari landed at the Abuja international airport at exactly 4.36 p.m. Nigerian time.

Dozens of state officials were at the airport to receive the president.

The governors at the airport included governors of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Nyeson Wike of Rivers, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Deputy governor of Kaduna state, Barnabas Bala.

Among those at the airport to welcome the president included members of the National Assembly, service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, as well as other presidential aides.

Others at the airports are the National Security Adviser to the President (NSA), Babagana Monguno; the Director-General, State Security Service, SSS, Lawal Daura, and other dignitaries.

The president took a national salute from the Presidential Guards Brigade while cultural groups sang and danced to welcome him back home.

Mr. Buhari, who appeared in traditional attires with a cap, later rode in a motorcade to the presidential villa.

He is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast on Monday at 7 a.m.

President Buhari left Nigeria on May 7, for the second round of his medical treatment in London.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE UPDATES HERE.

  • Mantis Prayin

    OUR NIGERIAN PRESIDENT WHO ART IN LONDON, HOLLOW BE THY NAME,

    THY KINGDOM FALLS, AS SHEER ANARCHY IS LOOSED UPON THE LAND!!!

    • D. Savage

      DEAR EDITOR,

      Lagos state mirrors Buhari’s failure

      Nigerians in Lagos state hiss at the news of Buhari’s return. Life has lost all meaning in Lagos
      under the Buhari government. Epidemics threaten Lagos as rats breed in the overflowing dirt
      and grime to suggest a failed state. With rats come Lassa fever and cholera; both of which fill
      up the General Hospitals in Lagos state. With inflation at over 16% today and with the Naira
      devalued by over 60% last June, poverty has forced raw options on Lagosians to eat what’s
      affordable – just anything, howsoever rotten – rather than what’s healthy and hygienic.

      On Wednesday the international community took note of the worsening conditions and issued
      a ranking index placing Lagos as the 2nd worst city in the world for human beings to live inside,
      judging by the insecurity of life and property along with rubbish public schools in Lagos state.

      Stomach disorders top the chart of symptoms Lagosians present in clinics. The bulk of the
      28 million un-employed youths in Nigeria today are inside Lagos state. That’s why violence
      has lately escalated to murderous dimensions in Lagos, as youths buy pistols and revolvers
      to kill, to loot and to destroy. All through last week, Lagos Island, the past capital of Nigeria,
      was a war zone as youths took over the long stretching Tokunbo and Okepopopo streets,
      shooting and breaking windscreens of all cars parked nearby in maniacal violence,
      whilst looting shops for their livelihood as they rampaged. Armed soldiers were
      deployed on Thursday after one-week of gunfights with the Police failed to
      suppress the youths’ violence and disorderly insurrection.

      • Frank Bassey

        A state that grooms and celebrates Area Boys should not expect any better.

    • Aaapeecee!!!

      @disqus_EkZWB7P0Qm:disqus

      Nigerians should suggest solution to help President Buhari out of the mess he got himself into.
      His government is not working; his cabinet of Ministers is a complete mess – no ideas, nothing.
      Nigeria is bleeding financially without any result for the 12 TRILLION NAIRA so far blown by the
      Buhari government, nothing to show for it. Meantime, debts are mounting on top of zero result.
      The Ministers Buhari chose are his undoing. They wholly lack gumption and original thought.

      If mass stealing is not going on inside Buhari’s government, where did all of Nigeria’s money go?
      Buhari needs help to get out of ₦2.5 Trillion debt he’s already incurred in the first six (6) months of 2017.
      If these profligate symptoms persist Nigeria will collapse on Buhari’s frail head unless he gets quick help.
      Buhari needs a government to start with – what he has now is a jamboree of comics and jesters as Ministers.
      Better to dissolve the federal cabinet as the first step to self-correction and then start afresh on a clean slate.

  • Dan arewa

    Barka da zuwa shugaban kasan Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari

  • Frank Bassey

    Wise thing for Fleeing London. Now, it is RESUME OR RESIGN.

  • Kickboxer

    GRANDPATRON OF FULANI HERDSMEN, BOKO HARAM, APC TERRORISTS IS BACK!

    SO, YARIBA SLAVES & THEIR TERRORISTS MASTERS ARE REJOICING……………TIME FOR HUMAN BLOOD, BABOON BLOOD, DOG BLOOD, HYNAS & JACKALS BLOOD

  • 0tile

    Boohoo. Imam Buhari may be coming home to change his tactics. Soon he may be relocating to Saudi Arabia where he knows that #ResumeorResign protesters cannot harass him.

  • thusspokez

    He may well be back and I say “welcome back” to him. But expect him to resign soon, and later return to London.

    • 0tile

      Resign ke? A born to rule Fulani Muslim cannot resign under any circumstances. Imam fought for 16 donkey years to get power back and you expect him to resign because sickness. He will remain shugaban jihra Najeriya until his last breath on earth, constitution or not.

  • galaxy

    i pity the jackals, the hyenas, the dogs, the vultures, the lions etc etc

  • Mama Kay

    Shame on the naysayers. God has put the prophets of doom to shame.

    God will continue to shame all the people who don’t want Nigeria to progress.

  • Emma Wilson

    @disqus_OIaKlQOkDr:disqus

    Do you remember Hasheem Suleiman? He walked from Lagos to Abuja in 2015 for Buhari

    If the journalists in Lagos, Nigeria, were less amnesic they’d remember to look for him.
    He has boycotted all events concerning Buhari ever since and was not there today.
    That is a measure of dis-appointment with President Buhari inside Nigeria today.
    His most enthusiastic supporters during the campaign are full of regrets.
    That’s why Buhari himself looks staid rather than excited in this photo.

  • Omo Naija

    Shame on looters , shame on those who sent Alfas to Mecca to pray for his death. May you all not see the end on 2017. Welcome back Nr president, you are healed. Wailers wey una?