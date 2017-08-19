Osinbajo directs new heads of PenCom, CCB, ICPC, others to assume duties

Related News

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has directed the newly appointed heads of the National Pension Commission, Code of Conduct Bureau, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission to assume duty.

Bolaji Adebiyi, Permanent Secretary and Director Press Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the appointees are directed to assume duties in acting capacities pending their confirmation by the Senate.

It is not clear if the Senate will consider clearing the nominees as it had earlier vowed not to clear such nominees presented by the Executive until the controversy over Ibrahim Magu as head of anti-corruption agency, EFCC, is resolved.

The lawmakers want Mr. Magu removed, having refused to confirm his appointment twice, but the presidency insists he would continue in office.

In his statement, Mr. Adebiyi said that the directive for them to assume duties was to ensure that there was no vacuum in certain important federal institutions.

The appointees are as follows: National Pension Commission, Ali Ahmed – Acting Chairman, Funso Doherty – Acting Director-General, Manasseh Denga – Acting Executive Commissioner.

Others are: Abubakar Magawata – Acting Executive Commissioner, Ben Oviosun – Acting Executive Commissioner, Nyerere Anyim – Acting Executive Commissioner

At the Code of Conduct Bureau, Muhamma Isah – Acting Chairman, Murtala Kankia – Acting Member and Emmanuel Attah – Acting Member.

Others are Danjuma Sado – Acting Member, Ubolo Okpanachi – Acting Member, Ken Alkali – Acting Member, S. F. Ogundare – Acting Member, Ganiyu Hamzat – Acting Member, Saad Abubakar – Acting Member and Vincent Nwanli – Acting Member.

At the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission-, Bolaji Owasanoye is to assume duties as Acting Chairman.