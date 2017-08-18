What I discussed with Buhari – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki and President Muhammadu Buhari. [Photo credit: Nigeria Today]
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said he “confidently looks forward” to President Muhammadu Buhari’s “imminent return home”.

In series of tweets on Thursday night after meeting Mr. Buhari in London, along with Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Mr. Saraki reported his impressions of the president’s health and gushed over his remarkable recovery.

He also provided hints of his discussion with the ailing president.

“We must give thanks to God for this highly welcomed recovery. It is clear that Mr. President’s insistence on following his doctors’ advice has yielded the desired results”, he tweeted.

“Mr. President exhibited remarkable recovery and was very conversant with all the political happenings back at home and across the continent.

“It was a meeting of substance where we discussed important matters of state. We also discussed the 2017 budget.

“In particular, we talked about the Virement request by the Presidency which is before the National Assembly.

“We then considered the steps to be taken in the preparation of the 2018 budget to ensure its early passage.

“International issues were also discussed and Mr. President informed us that he has conveyed his sympathies to the people of Sierra Leone”, Saraki said.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara has also remarked about President Buhari’s remarkable health improvement.

“Today we visited His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. I am glad that he is doing well”, Dogara Tweeted.

“His health has improved tremendously. I urge all Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks to God for answered prayers and for the safe return of Mr President,” he added.

Mr. Buhari has been in London for treatment of an undisclosed ailment for over 100 days.

  • suleiman

    Ha ha, wonders shall never end. Liars who destroyed Nigeria would continue to do so even at the cost of Nigerian lives. They continue to tell us one lie or the other, are happy about the president’s incapacity so the looting spree can continue, yet, they keep on telling us lies about the state of his health and when he will return.

    These are the people claiming that PDP destroyed Nigeria for 16 years. You judge for yourself those speaking with both sides of the mouth. Who truly destroyed Nigeria, PDP, APC or the people now in government? Check out this!

    1. Senate Pre. Bukola Saraki PDP gov for 8 years and PDP senator for 4 yrs. joined APC in 2014
    2. Speaker Yakubu dogara two-term PDP house of rep member, joined APC in 2014
    3. VP Atiku Abubakar Nigeria’s VP under PDP for 8 years, he is a political prostitute running from one party to other to be nominated presidential candidate; presently an elder statesman in APC
    4. Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, PDP senator for 12 years, recently decamped to APC and is chairman NNDC
    5. Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, two-term senator under PDP. he decamped to APC in 2015 and is now a serving minister
    6. Sen. Ita Enang, two-term PDP senator, joined APC in 2015 and now SSA to the president on NASS
    7. Gov. Samuel Ortom, long serving Benue State SSG under PDP, National Auditor PDP and former minister under PDP, joined APC in 2014
    8 Sen. Barnabas Gemade, founding father of PDP and National Chairman of the party, senator under PDP since 2011, joined APC 2014 and is serving senator
    9.Gov. Atiku Bagudu., a two-term senator from Kebbi under PDP, is APC governor of the state
    10. Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambwwal former PDP speaker of the house of reps. joined APC 2014 and is now governor of Sokoto State
    11. Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, two-term gov. of Nassarawa State under PDP and senator since 2011, joined APC 2014
    12. Sen. Danjuma Goje, two-term gov. of Gombe state under PDP, joined APC 2014
    13. Hon. Dakuku Peterside, was rep under PDP, joined APC alongside with Ameachi in 2013 and is DG NIMASA
    14. Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, two-term PDP gov in Kano state, former minister of defence under PDP, joined APC in 2013
    15. Hon. Rotimi Ameachi, former PDP speaker, two-term PDP gov of Rivers state, joined APC 2013 and now serving minister
    16. Gov. Rochas Okorocha was special adviser to Pre. Obasanjo, won gov. under APGA, joine APC in 2013
    17. Sen. George Akume, two-term Benue State gov under PDP and senator since 2007, now a serving senator under APC
    18. Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai, former FCT minister under PDP 1999-2007, he is serving as APC gov. of Kaduna State
    19. Gov. Aminu Bello Masari, PDP speaker of house of Rep in 2003. Joined CPC 2010 and is now APC gov. of Katsina state
    20. Senator Adamu Alero, two-term PDP gov. of Kebbi State and senator in 2007, was FCT minister under PDP during Yar’aduwa’s presidency. He is senator under APC
    21. Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, to-term PDP senator, we are unsure if he ever joined the AP, he is minister of Budget and planning.
    22. Hon. Audu Ogbe, second PDP chairman and founding father, joined APC and is now minister of Agriculture

    Remember that most of them are decampees from PDP, having been elected under PDP and when the felt they would find greener pastures and protection from the ruling APC, they defrauded their people and decamped for their selfish motives.

    The list is endless. So tell me who is APC and who is PDP. Who is fooling who and who really ruined Nigeria? Is it PDP or the people. So please stop this nonsense about Buhari or APC coming to save Nigeria. It is the same criminals that are still in power. Do not be deceived by the lies they tell us everyday.

    • Lukman Asifat

      You have spoken well.They are all the same.