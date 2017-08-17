Buhari’s “health has improved tremendously” – Dogara

Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara in London [Photo: Femi Adesina's Facebook page]
Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara in London [Photo: Femi Adesina's Facebook page]

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has spoken on his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Mr. Buhari on Thursday met with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Mr. Dogara at Abuja House in London.

PREMIUM TIMES published the visit which was initially announced in a Facebook post by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, who also shared a picture of the meeting.

Mr. Buhari has been in London for over 100 days receiving medical treatment for a yet to be disclosed ailment.

Speaking on Thursday’s visit, Mr. Dogara said Mr. Buhari’s health has improved tremendously.

He said he was glad seeing that the president is doing well and urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the president.

“Today we visited His Excellency, President @MBuhari. I am glad that he is doing well. His health has improved tremendously. @NGRPresident”

“I urge all Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks to God for answered prayers and for the safe return of Mr. President @MBuhari.”

The two National Assembly leaders are the latest set of public officials and politicians to visit the ailing president in London amidst protests back in Nigeria demanding his return or resignation.

The president had on Saturday at the Abuja House in London received members of his media team, where he reassured them that there was tremendous improvement in his health.

The presidential media team was led by Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, accompanied by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Buhari meets Abike Dabiri, Lai Mohammed, others in London

Other members of the team on the trip included Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

Others who have visited the president are Acting-President Yemi Osinbajo, state governors, and the leadership of ruling All Progressives Congress.

President Buhari receives in audience Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Zamfara Governor Abubakar Yari ahead of his trip to London on 7th May 2017 Photo credit: @bayoomoboriowo

The visitors have at various times assured Nigerians that the president was getting better and would return soon.

  • Krai For Naija (K.F.N)

    DEAR EDITOR,

    There are now 28 million un-employed youths inside Nigeria today –
    a staggering figure equal to the entire population of Ghana; a neighbouring
    West African country, according to a latest official bulletin issued by the
    federal Nigerian Bureau of Statistics. The new jobless figure in Nigeria today
    is over half the whole population of Nigeria at independence on October 1st,
    1960 and equal to all the living human beings in Ghana today.

    • Honest Somebody

      In my own dictionary the word INTEGRITY does not mean Muhamadu Buhari but rather means right judgment call
      free of selfish interest and based on good reasoning with high moral principles for the betterment of all concerned.

      Buhari’s tenacious hold and sit-tight mentality is the opposite of ‘integrity’ because a man who cannot run his own
      affairs cannot be expected to run the affairs of a country and should know better and resign his public office post
      for the betterment of 180 million Nigerians that he drove into economic recession with wrong economics judgment.

      If his enablers say Buhari is hale and hearty and chatty and lively it means he can also take a decision to resign.
      That he’s refused to do so in a sit-tight mentality stance is the proof that he’s not a definition of man of integrity.
      Nigeria cannot be governed by Buhari’s photographs or governed by hearsay propaganda by Yakubu Dogara.

      • taiwo

        Very correct

      • Chinedu Tagbo

        Look for rope or transformer and do the needful. God bless ur soul

        • Somelaye

          @chiboboski:disqus

          “Democracy is defined as a government of the people, by the people, and for the people,
          but what we had in the time of Jonathan was greedocracy, which is government of
          the greedy, by the greedy and for the greedy. But today under Buhari, we have criminocracy – a government of the criminals, by the criminals, for the criminals. Buhari’s wrong appointments, for example, led to the emergence of the former (suspended) Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF) Babachir Lawal, who became a grass-cutter.”

          …..…APC party incumbent Senator Dino Melaye

          (APC Senator, June 1, 2017)

        • aisha ani

          You just made my day.

    • Ekeh C. U

      @disqus_vNgNHRex1N:disqus

      I just want to know something. I did not vote for Muhamadu Buhari because of one thing. He did not have,
      or let me put it this way, he cannot show any Wasc/Gce certificate. I could not vote for semi-illiterate as
      my own president. That was my own reason. If APC should bring out Buhari again I will vote AGAINST
      him because illiteracy can kill a country faster than cancer can kill an individual. God forbid that I
      should use my own hand to thumb-print ballot paper for a less educated person to lead me.
      What i want to know now is this. Those who voted for Buhari as president, why are they
      ashamed to come and beg for forgiveness? Have they not seen economic destruction?
      Has Nigeria not been economically destroyed in two years of Buhari’s ignorant rule?
      What more ruin do they want to see before they’ll apologize to sensible Nigerians?

    • ‘Breaking News’

      @disqus_zKgGD7h0rE:disqus

      Breaking News:
      ……………………

      Lagos state worsened and
      deteriorated badly under Raji Fashola’s roguery and incompetence and was
      rated the 3rd worst liveable city in the world in the year 2012. The deterioration
      had continued unabated under Raji Fashola’s corrupt and ignorant administration;
      where flowers were planted whilst schools rotted without chairs or tables. And so,
      in consequence today Lagos is worse downgraded in the year 2017 as the 2nd
      worst livable city in the whole world under the equally clueless and daft Governor
      Ambode who has no priority, to talk more of ideas, as dirt and grime overtake a
      deeply illiterate Lagos, threatening an epidemic of cholera and Lassa fever.
      The survey, released Wednesday, scores cities on five broad categories:
      stability; healthcare; culture and environment; education and infrastructure      “.
      It was conducted by London’s Economist’s Intelligence Unit.

      • aisha ani

        And?

        • High Sense

          @aishaani:disqus

          ARE YOU SAYING IT IS OKAY WITH YOU THAT LAGOS STATE IS THE 2ND WORST CITY
          IN THE WHOLE WORLD? WHAT IS THE MEANING OF YOUR QUESTION? INSTEAD OF YOU
          TO HOLD YOUR HEAD WITH YOUR TWO HANDS AND START CRYING THAT YOU HAVE BEEN
          DUPED BY BOLA TINUBU, RAJI FASHOLA, AND, AKIN AMBODE, YOU ARE ASKING QUESTION.

  • Probably

    A government divided against itself. Acting President was holding a Council of States meeting in Aso Rock while the Powerful Saraki and Dogara were meeting the expatriate President of Nigeria in London. What further evidence of who is in charge.

  • FreeNigeria

    Monument Buhari the tourist attraction in London. Oyibo neva still approve your Asylum?

  • We just dey ask!

    @disqus_vNgNHRex1N:disqus

    Can a doctor detain any healthy person for no reason?
    No, a doctor will only detain a sick person who cannot function properly.
    A sick man who cannot function well needs nurses with pulse and heart monitors.
    A healthy body will be discharged from any hospital facility as a matter of course.
    We must reject the nonsense talk by Yakubu Dogara and face the real issue today.
    Muhamadu Buhari does not have a healthy mind in a healthy body and is under watch.
    Medical watch is standard procedure for anyone with dicey vital statistics who needs help.
    If therefore Muhamadu Buhari is detained for medical help he cannot help himself either.
    If Buhari cannot help himself Buhari cannot help Nigerians to solve any single problem.

  • galaxy

    “mecca of sort” let the music play on

  • 0tile

    Utangirma Allah, Imam Buhari’s recovery from an unknown sickness is beginning to sound like the defeat of Boko Haram Muslims. The more you look the less you see.

  • uOkwunna

    Thank God it is 17th August and Saraki and Dogara has traveled to London to meet our London based president Buhari to collect Nigeria workers salary and to plan how to handle that coordinator/conductor in the corridors of power. Our message to you Saraki and Dogara is that not all Nigerians are fools. Have a blissful trip back to the home of your mugus.

    • Mantis Prayin

      @disqus_zKgGD7h0rE:disqus

      OUR NIGERIAN PRESIDENT WHO ART IN LONDON, HOLLOW BE THY NAME,

      THY KINGDOM FALLS, AS SHEER ANARCHY IS LOOSED UPON THE LAND!!!

  • AFRICANER

    A man asking for prayer, but is not even in a hospital, rather lounging in a palace; living it up. Na lie!

    • O.E. Adams

      @AFRICANER:disqus

      I want people in London to investigate this Buhari and tell us the real truth. Only a dunce will believe anything
      from somebody like Bukola Saraki who cannot say good morning truthfully. Everything i have been reading in
      in the news about Bukola Saraki is bad. Nothing good there. No honesty, no sense, no brain, no good English,
      no knowledge, just scam, theft, laundering, lies, eye service, refund of rogue pension fund, and so on. I can’t
      trust such a crook.