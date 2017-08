Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in London.

This was revealed in a Facebook post by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, who also shared a picture of the meeting.

Mr. Buhari has been in London for over 100 days receiving medical treatment for a yet to be disclosed ailment.

