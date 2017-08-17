Hate speech will no longer be tolerated in Nigeria – Osinbajo

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo

The Nigerian government has drawn a line on hate speech in the country, equating it to terrorism.

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, stated this on Thursday at the National Economic Council security retreat held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said the intimidation of a population by words or speech is an act of terrorism and will no longer be tolerated by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He warned that the government intends to take the matter seriously.

“As I have said, we have drawn a line against hate speech, it will not be tolerated, it will be taken as an act of terrorism and all of the consequences will follow.”

Mr. Osinbajo called on Nigerian business, political and religious leaders to condemn “in the strongest possible terms, hate speeches that promote violence against an individual or a group, especially when such speech come from people of your own faith, tribe or group.

“When leaders in communities that speak in such a manner to create dissension or intimidate the population are quiet, they do a great disservice to our unity, they do a great disservice to our nation”

“Your silence in such situation can only be seen as an endorsement.” Mr. Osinbajo said.

“This is why I urge all political leaders, religious leaders, business leaders and all of those who truly want a united country, a country where there will be peace and security to ensure that we do not tolerate by our silence the hate speech that we hear every day in community.”

Although the acting president did not mention any name or groups in his speech, some of those who have been accused of hate speech include Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the secessionist pro-Biafra group, IPOB, and some northern youth who, in various audio speeches, have spread hate against Igbos.

Mr. Osinbajo stated that the primary purpose of government is to provide security and welfare of the people and as such the administration will not relent in the vision of a secured country in which all citizens can confidently aspire to achieve their means and ambition.

He said the Buhari administration came in with a vision that covers three key areas, which are security, the economy and the fight against corruption.

He said without guaranteeing security, however, Nigeria will struggle to attract the kind of investments, domestic or foreign, needed to create jobs and prosperity for the people.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Charles

    ‘and some northern youths’ which group are this northern youths, since you have mentioned kanu and his group, do well to mention the name of the northern youth.

    • amazing2012

      …at least he is not a northerner ! What he say is true and we solidly behind him 100%

  • Dazmillion

    When a corrupt government starts defining what it hate speech, expect to see any criticism of government to be termed as hate speech. Mr. Femi Adeshina has already started by terming the Resume or Resign protest as ethnicised, meaning it is hate speech against Hausa Fulani

    • amazing2012

      Just shut your mouth my brother before they call someone boko by anticident !

    • ‘Breaking News’

      @Dazmillion:disqus

      Breaking News:
      ……………………

      Lagos state worsened and
      deteriorated badly under Raji Fashola’s roguery and incompetence and was
      rated the 3rd worst liveable city in the world in the year 2012. The deterioration
      had continued unabated under Raji Fashola’s corrupt and ignorant administration;
      where flowers were planted whilst schools rotted without chairs or tables. And so,
      in consequence today Lagos is worse downgraded in the year 2017 as the 2nd
      worst livable city in the whole world under the equally clueless and daft Governor
      Ambode who has no priority, to talk more of ideas, as dirt and grime overtake a
      deeply illiterate Lagos, threatening an epidemic of cholera and Lassa fever.
      “The survey, released Wednesday, scores cities on five broad categories:
      stability; healthcare; culture and environment; education and infrastructure      “.
      It was conducted by London’s Economist’s Intelligence Unit.

      • Sai weytin?

        @amazing2012:disqus;

        THIS IS ANOTHER HATE SPEECH THAT CANNOT BE TOLERATED IN NIGERIA ANYMORE.

        HOW DID ECONOMIST OF LONDON RATE LAGOS, NIGERIA, 2ND WORST IN THE WORLD?

        DESPITE ALL THE 3.5 TRILLION NAIRA RAJI FASHOLA GOT AS REVENUE AND BLEW AWAY?

  • obiora

    The man that refuse to grow and his government are finished and I can see he do not know what to say. APC has expired. Short man if not hate speech you will not be in ASO-Rock today.

  • Dan_Arewa

    These shows that Kanu and FFK are all TERRORIST. They are on the same level with Shekau and Abu Bakar al Bagdadi of ISIS. They all described to be destroy.

    • Justice Equity

      The one who classified Nigerians into 97% and 5% didn’t make hate speech.
      He that must come to equity must come with a clean hand.

    • Abdul

      Another child with access to a laptop or tablet with internet access. The govt has just made their stand in regards hate speeches and you’ve already twisted it to continue with your e-rat activities of spreading your hate and unbalanced mind for the world to see

  • AryLoyds

    So what will now happen to the northern Youth group that called for the eviction of people from the east to leave in Oct 1st. Will they be arrested for calling for genocide?

  • Jon

    Hate speech is freedom of speech and should be condemned and not punished.

  • thusspokez

    “As I have said, we have drawn a line against hate speech, it will not be tolerated, it will be taken as an act of terrorism and all of the consequences will follow.”

    Just words are not good enough, Mr. Acting President. When you issue this kind of statement, you need to give is gravitas by also issuing the following (or words to their effects):

    1. From now on, there will be no place for hate-preachers to hide.
    3. My government will introduce fresh laws to fight hate-speech, hate-preachers and hate-crimes.
    4. The various law enforcement agencies have be given additional powers and funds to arrest and prosecute hate-preachers.
    5. The courts have been instructed to treat hate-speech as serious as terrorism.
    …et cetera.

    Mr. Acting President, only then will Nigerians take your statement seriously.

    • emmanuel

      Thank God we have law courts. The man will eventually have so much judgement debts to pay, when those they arrest get freed and institute fundamental human right cases against him.
      Even people wen steal government money dey win them for court, na those wen dem wan harass?
      After all we hear he now take cases from Malami, he go soon dey attend court session

  • emmanuel

    “Mr. Osinbajo stated that the primary purpose of government is to provide security and welfare of the people and as such the administration will not relent in the vision of a secured country in which all citizens can confidently aspire to achieve their means and ambition.”
    Is Mr. Osinbanjo in Nigeria or he operates from London. Did he come into office to tackle hate speech? You oppress some ethnic groups, make them look like they are not part of the country, then you want to suppress them?
    Can you be as worst as Abacha? He had his terminal end.
    Even the one who taught you this style is now in one corner.
    Make you nor give Nigeria what you stated below, since you have become worst than Buahri is governance. Nigeria has finally died in his hand, with so much documents under his table, while he travels to cut tapes, eat Amala at naming ceremonies and attend book launch.
    Nigeria is finished.
    You used hate speech to get the Presidency and others will use it to oust you.

  • emmanuel

    Osinbajo is starting what he cannot finish. I sori for am.
    The world has sidestepped Nigeria already. This is the last phase of labelling Nigeria a pariah state.

  • Arabakpura

    I am not sure Buhari was trying to be friendly when he issued that dry joke of 97%/5%! If we have to heal, he must have to apologize because that speech Fits appropriately into Osinbajo’s categorization of hate speech!

    • emmanuel

      When the Bridget woman was killed in Kano, Buhari made a speech and that would soon appear as precedent in courts