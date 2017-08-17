95% of Nigerians indulge in bribery – NBS

, and
IMG_20170817_082324

An overwhelming percentage of Nigerians will accept a bribe when offered or pay a bribe when demanded the Nigerian Corruption Survey 2017 published by the National Bureau for Statistics (NBS) has revealed.

The survey published on Wednesday showed that only 5.3 per cent of Nigerians will either refuse to pay a bribe when asked to or refuse to accept when a bribe is offered to them.

The Nigerian Corruption Survey, which revealed how different forms of corruption affect daily life of the average Nigerian citizen is being published for the first time.

In May 2016, the NBS announced that it was collaborating with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the European Union to conduct a survey on the quality and integrity of public services in Nigeria and the impact of corruption on daily life in Nigeria.

According to the NBS, other objectives of the survey would include “direct experiences of corruption events as victims by citizens, opinion and perception of citizens about recent trends, patterns and policies on corruption, experience of reporting corruption and other crimes to public authorities and access to justice”.

The result of the survey which has now been published, revealed only 20 out of 100 people who were to pay bribe refused to comply. It also showed that majority of Nigerians (56 per cent) experience negative consequences after refusing to pay a requested bribe. However, only 3.7 percent of those who who were asked to pay bribes reported their experience to an official authority.

Interestingly, only a small percentage (9.1 percent) of those who reported to an official authority faced negative consequence for reporting a bribery incident.

The survey revealed that mainly pay bribes to either speed up procedure, receive preferential treatments avoid the cancellation of public utilities.

Bribery in Public Sector

According to the NBS, the estimated value of bribe paid to public officials by Nigerians in a year is N400 billion.

“Taking into account the fact that nine out of every 10 bribes paid to public officials in Nigeria are paid in cash and the size of the payments made, it is estimated that the total amount of bribes paid to public officials in Nigeria in the 12 months was around N400bn, the equivalent of $4.6bn in purchasing power parity,” the report stated.

“This sum is equivalent to 39 per cent of the combined federal and state education budgets in 2016. The average sum paid as a cash bribe in Nigeria is approximately N5,300.

“This means that every time a Nigerian pays a cash bribe, he or she spends an average of 28.2 per cent of the average monthly salary of N18,900,” the NBS added.

According to the survey, in a year at least 82 million bribes were paid to public official. Furthermore, it revealed that of the 52 percent of Nigerians that had contact with public officials in that period, no fewer than 32 per cent of them paid or were asked to pay a bribe.

The study also revealed that cash is overwhelmingly the preferred form of bribe with 97.3 percent of respondents saying official made direct request for cash. Food and drinks comes in distant second with 1.4. per cent followed byexchange of other services of favour (1.1 per cent)and valuables (0.8 per cent).

According to the NBS, 94.2 per cent of those who made direct request for bribe asked for cash, 4.2 per cent asked for food and drinks, 1.7 per cent requested for exchange of other favours, while 0.9 per cent asked for valuables.

The Nigerian Police is by far the most corrupt public institution, according to the survey. The survey revealed that that the frequency of bribery was more among police officers (46.4 percent). Incident of bribery in the judiciary comes at a close second after the police with prosecutors and judges flagged as being among the most corrupt. Prevalence of bribery among prosecutors is put at 33.6 per cent, and judges/magistrates at 31.5 per cent.

Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]

Other public agencies with high prevalence of corruption are the immigration services (30.7 per cent), car registration. Driving licensing agency (28.5 per cent), tax/revenue agencies (27.3 per cent) and customs (26.5 per cent).

The survey further revealed that the perception of the Nigerian government’s commitment and effectiveness in the fight against corruption is heavily laced by political undertones. Data published in the survey shows that the perception that government is committed and effective in the fight to tackle corruption, is highest in the geo-political zones where the President Muhammadu Buhari enjoys much support and lowest where the president is least popular.

According to the report, the perception of the government’s commitment and effectiveness to tackle corruption is highest in the North-west region (Mr. Buhari’s home region) with 90 per cent of the respondents saying government is either very committed or committed in the fight against corruption and 90.2 per cent agreeing that it has been either very effective or effective in fighting corruption.

The North-east zone where Mr. Buhari scored his second largest votes during the 2015 presidential election unsurprisingly has the second highest perception of the government’s commitment (89.6 percent) and effectiveness (88.4 percent) to confront corruption. The North-central region comes a close third with 77.9 per cent of the respondents saying the government is committed to the fight against corruption and 72.6 per cent saying it is has been effective. Also, vast majority of the respondents in the South-west zone (72.4 per cent) say the government is committed to its anti-corruption fight while 68.9 percent say it has been effective.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari

The perception of the government’s commitment and effectiveness on corruption are lowest in the South-east and the South-south zones. About 45 per cent of respondents in the South-east agreed the the government is committed to the fight of eradicating corruption while 41.2 per cent agree that it has been effective. Similarly, 47.5 per cent of respondents in the South-south say the government is committed while a mere 41.3 per cent believe it has been effective. This is unsurprising because the president enjoys the least support from both of these geo-political zones.

Bribery in the Private Sector

Apart from looking at corruption and bribery in the public sector, the report also showed that bribery is a problem in the private sector. According to the survey, the prevalence of bribery is biggest among officials of private Insurance companies (6 per cent) followed by teachers in private schools (5.9 per cent) and doctors in private hospitals (3.7 per cent).

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • m

    This report is fairly true of the happenings in Nigeria. The country has gone down so low because of financial corruption. However, financial corruption is less evil than the political, ethnic and religious corruption that is about the consume the country as a nation. Religious bigots will destroy Nigeria more any form of corruption.

  • George

    According to the above infographic, the prevalence, frequency and average number of bribes paid to public official by zone is highest in south-west and north-west. The south-west includes the following states: 1. Lagos 2. Ogun 3. Osun 4. Oyo 5. Ekiti 6. Ondo And in the north-west we have the following: 7. Kaduna 8. Zamfara 9. Kano 10. Katsina 11. Jigawa 12. Kebbi 13. Sokoto

    No WIKE here but Tinubu is here and

    • tundemash

      Monkey, stop smoking cheap weed. Where did u see your statement in teh report above ?

      Meanwhile the report said “The Nigerian Police is by far the most corrupt public institution, according to the survey. The survey revealed that that the frequency of bribery was more among police officers (46.4 percent). Incident of bribery in the judiciary comes at a close second after the police with prosecutors and judges flagged as being among the most corrupt. Prevalence of bribery among prosecutors is put at 33.6 per cent, and judges/magistrates at 31.5 per cent.”

      This is the same judiciary you all were supporting when they were caught with their hands in the cookies jar trying to manipulate your destiny.

  • Freedom Bini

    Tit Should be More than 95%. All government Establishments is 100%

  • Justice Equity

    With buhari government, Nigerian nation has reached the deepest part of infamy. Buhari is a terrible disaster.

    • tundemash

      Olodo, it was probably 101% in the last 16 years of your destiny looters afterall stealing was no corruption. It was under that “terrible disaster” Buhari that we know how much of your destiny has been looted by Deziani and other rogues.

    • Rommel

      If the honorable PMB is what you say,what then would you say about Fortunato ? your heart is so dark that I wonder if ever light can emanate from you; Tufiakwa !!!!

  • Rommel

    I disagree with this report since it did not indicate age bracket, our own survey revealed that among the people 80yrs and above – incidences of bribery was very reduced as integrity mattered more than money.For people between 70 and 79, it was something around 19% while for people between 69-60,it was something like 2%. For those between 60yrs to 18yrs,integrity was equated with money as those who would refuse bribe did not number up to 500 across the entire country.The survey also looked at Tribes and Sexes,the analysis was very revealing.