Nigerian soldiers ambush Boko Haram, kill 10 -‎ Official

PIC. 1. MEN OF THE 115 TASK FORCE THAT RECAPTURED MUBI FROM INSURGENTS AT THEIR BASE IN MUBI, ADAMAWA STATE ON MONDAY (8/12/14) 6172/8/12/14/YMU/AIN/NAN
PIC. 1. MEN OF THE 115 TASK FORCE THAT RECAPTURED MUBI FROM INSURGENTS AT THEIR BASE IN MUBI, ADAMAWA STATE ON MONDAY (8/12/14) 6172/8/12/14/YMU/AIN/NAN

At least 10 Boko Haram fighters were on Tuesday killed by soldiers of the Nigeria military during an ambush at a village near Maiduguri, Borno State, an official has said.

According to the deputy director Army Public Relations at the 8 Task Force Division, Timothy Antigha, the operation was carried out in Maza village of Mafa Local Government Area.

Mr. Antigha said on Wednesday night that the 10 Boko Haram fighters were killed as troops pushed forward “ongoing efforts to deny terrorists freedom of action in it’s Area of Responsibility.”

“The troops of 8 Task Force Division have neutralized 10 terrorists in Maza village in Marte Local Government Areas of Borno State.

“The terrorists fell into an ambush laid by troops at about 9pm last night, as they attempted to sneak back into their swampy hideouts in the Lake Chad.

“Items recovered from the terrorists include 10 bicycles, 11 carts containing food items and 2 cows. In a related development, troops also recovered 50 cows abandoned by fleeing terrorists, during clearance operations conducted in Danari and Mowo villages in Monguno Local Government Area.

“It should be noted that as the noose continues to tighten on Boko Haram terrorists, couple with the wet season, they have resorted to the use of bicycles and charts as means of transportation,” the colonel said.

The Maza ambush happened at about 9 p.m., about two hours after three suicide bombers attacked a village market in Konduga Local Government where they caused the death of about 20 persons while over 80 others were critically injured.

The Konduga incident was the biggest casualty recorded since Boko Haram insurgents resorted to suicide bombings using teenage girls in the past year.

Konduga is about 39km south-east of Maiduguri while Mafa is about 52km east of the Borno capital.

The incidents occurred days after the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, appeared in a new video boasting about his group’s invincibility.

Abubakar Shekau in a recent video

The Chief of Army Staff had three weeks ago given the soldiers at the theatre of war in the North-east 40 days ultimatum to arrest Mr. Shekau.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Gary

    Good news… after the terrible suicide bomber attack a mere 40 kilometers from Maiduguri. The terrorists still have too much latitude to operate so close to the Borno State capital.
    There needs to be a saturation of troops to clear and secure hot zones of the state.