16 killed, 82 injured in Borno suicide attack ‎- Police

Boko Haram militants [Photo: Independent.ie]
The Police in Borno on Wednesday said 16 persons were killed and 82 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack on a market in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner, Damian Chukwu, confirmed the attack in a text message sent to journalists on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Mr. Chukwu said that the incident occurred at a market at about 5: 30 p.m. when three suicide bombers hit the market.

He said the suicide bombers, a male and two females, who detonated the explosives at the busy market blew up themselves and killed 16 people.

Mr. Chukwu said that 82 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the attack, adding that the wounded were evacuated to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri.

According to him, the command has deployed a bomb disposal team to sanitise the area.

  • George

    You waited after killing then just sent in bomb sanitizer wonderful.

    Nigerian this is worst than zoo

  • emmanuel

    This is an anti-Osinbajo and 2019 game again. Nigeria is going nowhere. Let those who think they have some hope keep deceiving themselves.
    The earlier this contraption is dissolved peacefully, the better for everybody. That is better than dissolution through conflagration.
    Why would any sane southerner want to continue leaving with people who value cows more than themselves or other people? Those animals who blew themselves up, would kill anyone who touched their cows before their deaths, but would kill themselves just to kill twelve other people.
    No wonder they are called Jackals, Hyenas, Donkeys, Cows, Tiger etc? They are only good to leave with themselves