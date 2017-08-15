Nigerian Army launches special Mobile Strike Force to crush Boko Haram

Related News

In a renewed onslaught against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-east, the Nigerian Army has inaugurated a special mobile strike force.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Ibrahim Attahiru, made the announcement on Tuesday at the inauguration of the force at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

He said the special strike force was one of the new approaches evolved by the military to end insurgency and enhance security network in the region.

He said that soldiers deployed to the force were exposed to modern terrorism combat techniques to enable them to crush the insurgents.

“The Mobile Strike Force is launched to deny the insurgents freedom of action and finally decimate them.

“This specially selected force with mixed equipment and platforms were deployed to achieve the conduct of long range patrols and ambush deep into the hinterlands.

“All these are in an effort to ensure the success of Operation Lafiya Dole and enhance our operational efficiency,” Mr. Attahiru, a major general, said.

The commander tasked the soldiers to be resolute, disciplined and determined to achieve victory in the campaign.

He urged them to be guided by their professional ethics to enable them win the war against the insurgents.

He told the soldiers that successful campaign against the insurgents would have indelible mark in the history of counter-insurgency campaign in the North-East.

The latest effort by the Army occurs few weeks after the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo ordered the military to intensify the war against the insurgents.

The Boko Haram who had lost most of the territory they once controlled across Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states to Nigerian forces, have since the start of 2017 appeared emboldened. They have carried out attacks against civilian and military personnel, causing the deaths of scores of people and kidnapping several others.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the latest attack, on two villages in Adamawa on Monday night. The casualty from that attack is yet to be confirmed.

About 100,000 people have been killed since the insurgency began in 2009.