Many feared killed as Boko Haram attacks two Adamawa communities

Adamawa on map
Adamawa on map

Suspected members of the Boko Haram on Monday night attacked two Adamawa communities.

Residents fled as the terrorists attacked Nyibango and Muduhu, both in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The attacks come a few days after a similar incident in a neighbouring Mildu village in the same local government. At least seven people were killed in the Mildu attack.

Speaking on the Monday attack, the Chairman of Madagali Local Government Area, Yusuf Muhammed, said the attack lasted for nearly two hours.

He said that the jihadists burnt many houses and looted foodstuff.

“They looted foodstuff, killed livestock and burnt the villages completely, including churches and the residence of one councillor, John Hammajam” he stated.

Mr. Muhammed said that the exact number of dead and injured people had yet to be ascertained and that villagers who escaped the attack had fled the area.

A fleeing resident, Hamma Adamu, also said the terrorists shot sporadically and razed houses and places of worships.

The residents said the insurgents invaded the village when residents were preparing to go to bed.

Also speaking, the lawmaker who represents Madagali/Michika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Adamu Kamale, also said that Madagali Local Government Area is the worst affected by insurgency in the state.

Mr. Kamale in a telephone interview said the local government needs high government presence particularly security officials.

“Madagali is still experiencing sporadic attacks by the insurgents and needed urgent attention,” Mr. Kamale said.

The attacks by Boko Haram on communities and other targets in the north-east have worsened since the start of the year despite the efforts of the military.

About 100,000 people have died since the insurgency began in 2009, according to official figures.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Intrepid

    Boko haram has been totally degraded. COAS. Yeye ZOOLAND!

  • Frank Bassey

    Poor you. This is even the beginning. Those “fiery” voices have gone silence: Tunde Bakare, Wole Soyinka, Oby Ezekwesili, Femi Falana …. Where are you? Do you pretenders and hypocrites still exist?

    • mayGodpunishopressors

      The truth is that Burtai/Buhari aka APC have never wanted to kill any boko haram members because they are sunni moslems. If it were Shiite moslems or Christians or any other “religious” group, they could been killed massively and buried at sambisa forest. Nigerian army went into sambisa forest without manning the exit points of these evil boko haram and instead of killing them, they scattered with their weapons all over the country. Too bad!!!

  • obika

    Welcome to Northeast Nigeria where Boko Haram has been technically defeated.

  • thusspokez

    About 100,000 people have died since the insurgency began in 2009, according to official figures.

    If Buhari weren’t a northerner, I could be persuaded into believing a conspiracy theory that would claim that the federal government is using boko haram for population control in the north.

    100,000 people killed, most of whom are Kanuris — the ethnicity of many senior boko haram members. This is something, I have tried but could not figure out. Why is boko haram gradually exterminating its own people?

    • dan

      Though the majority of bokoharam are Kanuris the people they kill are not, the people of Adamawa and the part of Borno they always attack are of other ethnic groups and predominantly Christians.

      • thusspokez

        Indeed, I was going to add to my comment that Adamawa state alone have almost 50 ethnic groups; and boko haram kill other non-Kanuri groups too, but would you not agree that the Kanuris have suffered the most?

    • George

      You are must useless and wicked more than Buhari.

      You forgotten so soon how many Christians and southerners killed by boko haram when Buhari was directly directing Boko haram affairs and now that God in Heaven has turned the enemies against themselves you are here turning histories up-side-down. IT SHALL NEVER BE WELL WITH YOU AND YOUR GENERATIONS.

      • thusspokez

        I don’t have time for your shít! Take it somewhere else biko!

  • George

    They will continue dying and running without help.

    Anyone that betrayed GEJ whether in the North or South shall die and die.