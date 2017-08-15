Many feared killed as Boko Haram attacks two Adamawa communities

Related News

Suspected members of the Boko Haram on Monday night attacked two Adamawa communities.

Residents fled as the terrorists attacked Nyibango and Muduhu, both in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The attacks come a few days after a similar incident in a neighbouring Mildu village in the same local government. At least seven people were killed in the Mildu attack.

Speaking on the Monday attack, the Chairman of Madagali Local Government Area, Yusuf Muhammed, said the attack lasted for nearly two hours.

He said that the jihadists burnt many houses and looted foodstuff.

“They looted foodstuff, killed livestock and burnt the villages completely, including churches and the residence of one councillor, John Hammajam” he stated.

Mr. Muhammed said that the exact number of dead and injured people had yet to be ascertained and that villagers who escaped the attack had fled the area.

A fleeing resident, Hamma Adamu, also said the terrorists shot sporadically and razed houses and places of worships.

The residents said the insurgents invaded the village when residents were preparing to go to bed.

Also speaking, the lawmaker who represents Madagali/Michika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Adamu Kamale, also said that Madagali Local Government Area is the worst affected by insurgency in the state.

Mr. Kamale in a telephone interview said the local government needs high government presence particularly security officials.

“Madagali is still experiencing sporadic attacks by the insurgents and needed urgent attention,” Mr. Kamale said.

The attacks by Boko Haram on communities and other targets in the north-east have worsened since the start of the year despite the efforts of the military.

About 100,000 people have died since the insurgency began in 2009, according to official figures.