#ResumeOrResign: Charly Boy escapes lynching in Abuja’s Wuse market

IMG_20170815_122240

A popular musician, Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy, who has been leading a campaign for the return or resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been attacked.

Charly Boy was attacked in Wuse Market by angry protesters who are believed to be supporters of the president, witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES.

The musician and his fellow campaigners were last week attacked by security officials who dispersed them violently from the Unity fountain, also in Abuja.

“Charley Boy came to this market with some cameramen doing his protest here.

I was standing in front of my shop when I saw him running for his dear life, being chased by those youth,” a trader at the market said.

“They nearly lynched him, because those youth almost overpowered police security near him.”

The musician was rescued by security operatives who fired gunshots and tear-gas to disperse the crowd.

The security operatives later returned to remove Charly Boy’s vehicles from the market, using tear-gas to disperse the protesters who tried to stop them.

Wuse market ‎is Abuja’s largest and is dominated by northerners, many of them supporters of President Buhari.

The gates of the market were temporarily closed and manned by heavily armed security operatives after the incident.

“Charley Boy caused it, how can he come here to be talking against Buhari.

Those Hausa boys dealt with him,” a meat seller in the market who witnessed the incident said.

President Buhari has been in London on medical vacation for about 100 days.

Details later…

  • tundemash

    Shou ! He ran from lynching after claiming he can die for Nigeria ???

    http://www*yabaleftonline*com/ready-die-nigeria-charly-boy-declares/

    What a fraud !!! That was how the other fraud Kanu also claimed he can die for the struggle but lied his way out of prison leaving his co-conspirators to rot there.

    • emmanuel

      Whatever your psychotic tells you, they are making impact already. Remain deluded in silence.
      Unfortunately for you, they are more impactful in Nigeria today than your kinsman is also a waste of time and space like his father who trully treat him like a father.
      So, as a grayed baby, cannot think right and will never do any meaningful thing as long as his cousins, nephews, brothers and sisters who are jackals and hyenas from the arid North seat on him

  • thusspokez

    You might agree or disagree with Charley Boy’s campaign, but nevertheless, he was brave to go to Wuse market — the lion’s den, if you like. Not so with the pusillanimous Igbo hero Kanu who doesn’t have any such balls. I am still waiting for his trip to the north.

    • Mmiri Nke Udo

      Animal what is the meaning of this shity writing. You will be disappointed if you are waiting for my leader in the north. He is too busy and have a lot to do here for our young country. May devil, poverty, illiteracy, bokoharam, isis, and death be your continued visitor in the north. Iseeeeee

      • amazing2012

        So he ran after he claimed he will die for Nigeria ? I wish they lynch him!

  • AryLoyds

    Charlee should not waste his time , Nigeria is a ZOO. The only message these animals understand is to cut off their feeding bottle.Parasites

  • Riot50000

    Please castrate him and feed him his small Testicles .
    CHARLIE GIRL is a homosexual

    • Juungle Man

      HMM!

  • emmanuel

    We shall get there soon. Little by little the bubble will burst and Nigeria will go aflame.
    It will not be planned by anyone.
    This should should just have been one of those events.

    • amazing2012

      It is your life that will go aflame. Idiots and cursed. Nothing come out from your mouth than curses !

      • m

        And you?. Your mind is twisted. make your point and stop cursing people. We cannot all think same.

        • amazing2012

          Okay, I am sorry, I withdrew the cursing part of my statement. I am sorry !

          • emmanuel

            Even if you withdraw it on account of this post, your inate nature of violence and crass wickedness remain in born in you? Did you just visited this and other forum for the first time?
            Have you suddenly forgotten how vile you are? Abi na today you suddenly realised there is anything called civility? Are you no more a janjaweed?
            I beg, carry your hypocrisy waka.

      • emmanuel

        Okay, Charlie Boys is better dead than you he-goat? hypocritical basta*d!

    • Spyman29

      You will be the one first to be consumed by the flame

      • emmanuel

        Are you not a walking corpse already? We know how you could not sustain renewal of your internet data bundle for a long time, until your masters started the stealing sleaze again. You are better dead with your vegetative super master than waste our time in Nigeria.
        We want to make progress like the rest of the world and not leave like cattle rearers in herdsmen.
        So you think it would be business as usual when they linch him to death?
        Na that time you go knwo say craze man get relatives.
        Hear the nonentity who talk about hate speech. Insolent brain!

  • Dazmillion

    Charlyboy must be very f**lish. Did he think he was visiting shoprite lekki? Does he think the Hausa Fulani man, especially in the north, wants Buhari to resign even if he is brain dead.

    Does Charlyboy not know that the Hausa Fulani view him as an old Ibo man, a Biafrian no less. How will the same Hausa that gave Ibo quit notice allow another Ibo man to tell them that Buhari should resign because he is called Charlyboy AKA suspect sodomite.

  • jon

    shaly shaly i no tell you dont mess with baba he will election even in sick bed , please Charles go and stand for Councillor election

  • amazing2012

    How I wish he was lunched ! The people that pay him will have his body in a dead bag one day.
    Idiots you think people did not know the source of your campaign ? People know the value of Buhari and de for him. We know the value of peace without bombs here and there. The bombs and killings that were committed by both boko haram and Igbos in our midst.
    Bastard, homosexual bhodist. You can see how Christians are defending him because they are the same.

    • Iniabasi Akpan

      Its not all abt buhari’s value,the moron has none anyway. Its all about the stupidity of d northerners.

    • emmanuel

      Mind who you call North these days. The wool over the Jukuns, Beroms, Idomas, Ebira, Okuns, Zango Katafs, Egons, Tivs, Souther Kandunas and the rest of the Indigenous people of Nigeria North has been completely removed. You would be shell shocked soon when you are left dry.
      Nonsense, you take so much from Nigeria Pie, yet are the most debased of humans in contemporary world.

    • mayGodpunishopressors

      You always miss the point. You always attack the persons and not the message or the subject, and that shows your level of reasoning. Why do you think that anybody that is against Buhari/APC must have been paid by oppositions and Pro-APC/Buhari were not paid to come to the street. Going by buhari’s previous statements on Boko haram, how surw are you that he is not in league with them?.

  • Azunna Samuel Samuel

    Chalie boy, should remember that his father is more alive that he has become a father and should also reason like a father for the sake of his children

    • Pluti

      If our fathers were strong witted enough, protested bad leaders and bad policies implementation earlier before now, we wouldn’t have been writing here. He’s doing this for his children and generation unborn. Your mumu never do?

  • obika

    October 1 is loading, The signs are everywhere. Northerners are in deep love with Buhari. It doesn’t matter whether they are hungry or not. They are just in love with him and all of them are ready to kill for him or even die for him. I can tell this from my office, my field work experience in the core northern states. They prefer an imbecilic northerner to a competent southerner to remain in power forever. Competency has no meaning in entire core north.

    • Dan arewa

      Just move your shit out of the North by October 1

      • obika

        No! I will not move in a haste. I will take my time to relocate from this fucking country. I have prepared for them. On October 1 or any other day, if a northerner come to attack me with a stick, I shall defend myself with a knife. If he comes with knife, I shall defend myself with my small gun. If he comes with small gun, I shall fight back with my AK47. If he comes with AK47, we shall fight fire for fire. This is not 1966 brother. Why did the army shut down Wuse market today? Because the Igbo in the market also attacked the Hausa in defense of their prodigal son. Even though the Igbo did not send Charlie boy, we still defended him. The Igbo is ready to defend themselves in the north. We can never be the victim again. My plan is to gradually move out of the north in peace but if they want it otherwise, then I shall kill as many as I could before I leave.

    • raji

      Please specify, are you talking of the southerner that run the country aground.

      • obika

        I am talking about the mentality of all core northerners. I am not talking about any body here. I am talking about the fact that is not hidden.

  • Intrepid

    Now the area father will think twice about his anti Biafra stance. Once again life without freedom is like death itself. Gun point unity is what southern slaves are experiencing. But they will never see reality.

    • emmanuel

      His father manned a probe panel and Buhari refused to attend and nothing happened. about seventeen years after, he still thinks there is anything called Nigeria where all men are equal.
      He should have grown from Charlie Boy today to Charlie man, if not he better change his stage name to Charlie Toddler!

  • obika

    Anti-Igbo song is playing out. Can’t you understand??????????????????

  • Dan arewa

    The fagette got he deserved

  • Ken

    The end of those guys who attacked Charley Boy is near. God is God!

  • Arabakpura

    Youths of a wasted generation who don’t care if they are fed shit! Nigeria: turn by turn plc!

  • emmanuel

    Dailly events and occurrences are drawing us closer to the doomsday. No rhetorics or media sanction can stop it.
    I have a strong feeling that something would happen someday and that would be it.
    Buhari has prepared the ground for the end of Nigeria before God rejected him.

  • factfinder

    Chaley boy’s visit to Wuse mkt protesting against” Buhaha” is like going into the den of hungry lions expecting to come out alive or unhurt. It is impossible! Don’t u know that the northerners are bokoharamic and violent in nature???

  • obika

    The northerners in Wuse markets are only following the footsteps of Nigerian police, DSS and army controlled by their fellow northerners. That’s their own way of dealing with the protesters and being on top of the situation.

  • Debaptist

    He said it that he is ready to take a bullet for Nigeria, let him take the campaign to Kaduna, etc. Outright lack of wisdom!