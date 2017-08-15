Sierra Leone mudslide death toll rises to 270

bea99fea35db0015bbd5cf409d503bbd

Rescue workers have recovered 270 bodies so far from a mudslide in the outskirts of Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, the mayor said on Tuesday.

Freetown mayor, Sam Gibson, told reporters that rescue operations continue in the town of Regent where the mudslide happened on Monday morning.

Vice President of Sierra Leone Victor Foh said on Monday that it was likely that hundreds were lying dead underneath the rubble.

Mr. Foh told Reuters at the scene of the mudslide in the mountain town of Regent that a number of illegal buildings had been erected in the area.

“The disaster is so serious that I myself feel broken,” he added.

“We’re trying to cordon (off) the area (and) evacuate the people.”

The mudslide happened in the early morning in Regent, where dozens of houses were submerged after a night of heavy rain.

A major rescue operation is now underway although emergency workers are struggling to reach the worst-affected areas.

Mudslides and floods are fairly common during the rainy season in West Africa, where deforestation and poor town planning put residents at risk.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.