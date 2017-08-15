I don’t know who’s paying Buhari’s medical bill in London – Femi Adesina

Buhari strikes a pose with Lai Mohammed, Femi Adeshina, Garba Shehu, Abike Dabiri in new photo
Buhari strikes a pose with Lai Mohammed, Femi Adeshina, Garba Shehu, Abike Dabiri in new photo

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday said that he has no idea who foots the medical bill of the president.

Mr. Adesina said this when he appeared on a Channels Television talk show, Politics Today, monitored by our correspondent.

Mr. Buhari has been away on medical vacation since May 7. He has been in the United Kingdom for treatment of an undisclosed ailment.

During the interview, Mr. Adesina said details of how payments for Mr. Buhari’s hospital bills are effected do not matter.

“Does it matter at this point?” he said in response to a question posed by the programme presenter.

“We need to know, he is our president. He is a public official. This shouldn’t be shrouded in secrecy,” the presenter, Seun Okinbaloye, replied him.

“I do not know who is paying,” Mr. Adesina said, “but as a president, he has a right to be treated by the country.”

When asked specifically whether Nigeria is taking care of the bill, he said: “Most likely. I don’t not know for sure.”

Mr. Adesina, who was a part of the delegation that met Mr. Buhari during the weekend, explained that the president was “sharp, he was smart, he was lucid.”

“But like I said in the statement we issued, he will come when his doctors say ‘it’s time to go home’,” he argued.

Critics of the president have expressed concern at his continuous stay outside the country for about 100 days now. Some protesters, under the #ourmumudonedo coalition have demanded the president returns to assume his position or resigns. His supporters, however, said he constitutionally transferred power to his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, before travelling out of the country and the constitution has no time limit for which a president can be away from the country.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Kaskade

    “In the President, in whom much hope was invested and misery was reaped, the man died.
    In the President, who made promises of alleviating poverty during campaign but rather
    exacerbates the level of hunger in the land, the man died. In the President who
    promised to declare his assets but goes to odious lengths to explain why he
    could not do it any longer, the man died. In the President who promised to
    reduce the cost of petrol but ended up increasing it astronomically,
    the man died. In the President who promised to increase the
    value of our Naira but rather devalued it beyond recognition,
    the man died”.

    ………………..Remi Oyeyemi

    (January 3rd, 2017)

  • Krai For Naija (K.F.N)

    DEAR EDITOR,

    There are now 28 million un-employed youths inside Nigeria today –
    a staggering figure equal to the entire population of Ghana; a neighbouring
    West African country, according to a latest official bulletin issued by the federal
    Nigerian Bureau of Statistics. The new jobless figure in Nigeria today is over half
    the whole population of Nigeria at independence on October 1st, 1960 and equal
    to all the living human beings in Ghana today.

  • abodes_124

    Silly boy Shehu . Of course everybody knows who is paying the bills. Its the ‘Presidency’ !!!!

  • thusspokez

    We need to know, he is our president. He is a public official. This shouldn’t be shrouded in secrecy,” the presenter, Seun Okinbaloye, replied him.

    “I do not know who is paying,” Mr. Adesina said,

    Who are these jokers? That they don’t know that Nigeria pays for any medical expenses incurred by current and past Nigerian presidents?

    • abodes_124

      its just a tendency to lie automatically. it was obviously not necessary in this case but he still lied.

  • Aius Locutius

    This is surely a photoshopped photo. The lighting defies logic.

  • Fernando Luis

    Can pastor osibanjo preach to Adesina that all liars must go to hell fire. Keep on brainwashing stinking coward APC supporters. The suffering smiling idiots will always believe you.

  • emmanuel

    Adesina with his pot belly seem to eat so much food in the Villa and can hardly think right. No sane media person can responde this way in a civilised world.
    The man should just return back to his native state and begin cocoa farming.
    What baffle me about Nigeria media practitioners is that they hail themselves to high heavens when they are outside any government, but once they get appointed, they immediately begin to exhibit their unlearned stae of mind.
    I beg mwe ignore the man jare.
    He said Buhari is lucid – “State of mental alertness”.
    My question to Femi is if his wife is in the state of Buhari currently, will he tell his Doctor that his wife is lucid? .

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    I bet Adesina conveniently doesn’t know who is paying the $5000/day aircraft parking charges of the plane that certificate forger and perjurer Buhari has parked at Stansted Airport in the United Kingdom for 100 days (and counting), either. Well…for his information, Nigeria is paying. That’s why Buhari should just die and stop wasting our money. Nonsense.

  • Justice Equity

    The calamity that befell Nigeria on march 28 2015 is terrible. May God deliver Nigeria from this debilitating evil.