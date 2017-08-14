It’s Official: ASUU declares total, indefinite strike

Related News

Lecturers in Nigerian public universities have declared a total, indefinite strike from Sunday, August 13.

The lecturers, members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, announced their decision on Monday morning.

At a press conference in Abuja, the ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, explained reasons for the lecturer’s decision.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the union resolved on the strike after collating the views of members from the various chapters of ASUU.

Mr. Ogunyemi said the nationwide strike would be total and comprehensive.

“During the strike, there shall be no teaching, no examination and no attendance of statutory meetings of any kind in any of our branches,” he said.

Details later…