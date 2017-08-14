ASUU set for nationwide indefinite strike

Related News

After an extensive deliberation that lasted three days, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has resolved to embark on an indefinite strike action.

The lecturers union held its meeting at the University of Abuja from Friday and has directed all her members against going to teach or involving themselves in any academic activity.

A statement signed by ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said all means of negotiation had been exploited before the decision on an indefinte strike action was reached.

Although the statement is expected to be made public at a press conference in Abuja on Monday morning, a top member of the union disclosed the resolution of the meeting and content of the statement to PREMIUM TIMES.

ASUU had earlier asked its branches to conduct referendum among members on whether or not an indefinite strike should be called.

The Abuja meeting which ended in the early hours of Monday reviewed the overwhelming position of the branches to proceed on the strike and adopted it.

The lecturers have complained of poor funding of universities, part-payment of salaries of lecturers and the kidnap of two lecturers of the University of Maiduguri by the Boko Haram.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap of the lecturers, members of an NNPC-led oil exploration team in Lake Chad Basin.

