ASUU set for nationwide indefinite strike

University of Abuja
University of Abuja

After an extensive deliberation that lasted three days, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has resolved to embark on an indefinite strike action.

The lecturers union held its meeting at the University of Abuja from Friday and has directed all her members against going to teach or involving themselves in any academic activity.

A statement signed by ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said all means of negotiation had been exploited before the decision on an indefinte strike action was reached.

Although the statement is expected to be made public at a press conference in Abuja on Monday morning, a top member of the union disclosed the resolution of the meeting and content of the statement to PREMIUM TIMES.

ASUU had earlier asked its branches to conduct referendum among members on whether or not an indefinite strike should be called.

The Abuja meeting which ended in the early hours of Monday reviewed the overwhelming position of the branches to proceed on the strike and adopted it.

The lecturers have complained of poor funding of universities, part-payment of salaries of lecturers and the kidnap of two lecturers of the University of Maiduguri by the Boko Haram.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap of the lecturers, members of an NNPC-led oil exploration team in Lake Chad Basin.

More details later…

  • Abdullah Musa

    Strike is ASUU’s field of specialisation.
    Can you imagine that the kidnapping of lecturers of university of Maiduguri as part of their reasons?
    Whoever wants stability in our educational system must proscribe ASUU.

    • dave jacob

      You are still of the sack-ASUU-thinking in the 21st century. I pity your mentality!!!

      • Abdullah Musa

        Reserve the pity for yourself.
        This is because you are unable to see the machinations of a group that turned a noble profession into a blackmail syndicate.

        • Adeniran Adeola

          The union sud pls fight for we d innocent students

          • Niakita Kresbin

            That’s what they are doing. Only you don’t see it. What do you think “NEEDS assessment” means? Or “funds to revitalize public universities”?

    • Amir

      Exactly, they are looking for excuses but known to all they are sponsored by politicians that looted freely in the last administration. I don’t understand why ASUU will never demonstrate against stealing public funds or relate it to the decay on our educational system. This is why they sleep with their students and produce unemployable graduates ASUU is a disgrace.

      • Abdullah Musa

        Thank you my brother.

      • sasga

        Shabby brain. Whatelse can u brain reason out or whatelse does it know. So outdated!

    • dave jacob

      You are still of the proscribe-ASUU-thinking in the 21st century. I pity your reasoning!!!

    • OJERINDE, Olatunde A.

      That is not true.
      Was there an agreement with the FG?
      was the agreement honoured by parties involved?
      How can a govt owe lecturers salary, pay them partly like beggars while political office holders are buying cars and still preaching economic downturn?
      And you expect them to just keep working like fools (that they are anyway).
      They should not only down tools, they are the ones who should march on the National Assembly and Aso rock, not some porn stars with masquerade faces. They are the ones who should lead the revolution in this country. They have everything they need to do it.
      ASUU members should occupy the Senate and force them to pay every penny owed in allowances and arrears. Every single kobo should be paid. if there is no money, those who should sacrifice are the PMBs, Legislooters and governors are junketing all over on the flimsiest of excuses……and some are working and begging to be paid.
      A moronic governor pays and expect workers to be grateful for getting what they worked for. What the hell is that?

      i doubt if this strike would not end by next week……and it’s a cycle of repetition. “FG and ASUU reach agreement”….only for former ASUU chairman to become APC candidate for a political post.
      Troubish!

    • Edmondo

      @abdullahmusa:disqus

      Muhamadu Buhari is behaving
      very badly by wanting to take Nigeria with him into the intensive care unit
      of London hospital and by retaining a right to keep drawing presidential
      salaries and allowances; including a fleet of aircraft, cars and, houses,
      whilst medically unable to perform the duties of the job to which those
      salaries and allowances are attached. For his gross immorality Buhari
      must go because he is a moral burden on federal republic of Nigeria for
      abandoning his duties to a deputy but retaining for himself the salaries,
      benefits, privileges and allowances of the actual post of president.

      • Abdullah Musa

        Kindly join him in the ‘intensive care’ and enjoy the services.
        Diezani’s Banana estate is acceptable to you, but BuharI’s half salary irks you.
        Buhari gives us more than 1000 times the value of his salary by just being president.
        That is why you desperately want him out.
        The mice cannot move as long as the cat can meow!

        • We just dey ask!

          ARE YOU SUGGESTING THAT @edimondo IS A CORRUPT ROGUE WHO WANTS BUHARI OUT

          SO THAT HE CAN CONTINUE TO BE CORRUPT? PLEASE ELUCIDATE SO AS TO BE PELLUCID.

    • Gentle Lady

      @abdullahmusa:disqus

      “BBC has included President Muhammadu Buhari in the category of five African presidents who have “an apparent lack of faith in the health systems at home”. Presidents Abdelaziz Bouteflika (Algeria), Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe), Jose Eduardo dos Santos (Angola) and Patrice Talon (Benin) were the other ones listed. But the Nigerian leader
      was described as the “first among equals” in terms of time spent abroad getting medical help”.

      ………..Cable News

  • Mamman Bako

    Nigeria needs to un-unionise university education, period. Make all universities autonomous, unless so, the system remains cancerous.

    • Continua

      @mammanbako:disqus

      Femi Falana, Wole Soyinka, and, Tunde Bakare..

      Sooner or later, the whole country will go on strike under Muhamadu Buhari once objective conditions
      make further pretence impossible. So far the so-called activists, including Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana
      and Pastor Tunde Bakare have been playing the hypocrisy of the three proverbial monkeys who see
      no evil, hear no evil, and say no evil, but their disguise is wearing thin even if brought by the shame
      of having endorsed Buhari who’s turned out to be the worst president Nigeria has ever had, as the
      country (Nigeria) rotted on all metrics in the last two years under Buhari.

      Abetting of Buhari by the trio of Soyinka, Falana and Bakare makes nonsense of all the previous protests
      the trio led in Nigeria. “65 Naira or nothing!” was the funny battle cry in Ojota motorpark 5 years ago –
      in protest of ten Naira or so increment on the pump price of petrol. Since then Buhari has increased the
      same petrol price by a whopping 62% and there’s no single protest in Ojota park or a protest from the
      hypocritical trio of Soyinka, Falana, and Bakare. This nauseous hypocrisy of crass double standards
      is one reason why Nigeria remains stuck today in the worst economic recession in its entire history.

      • Benedicto Ferari

        @CONTINUA:

        You are wrong sir! Jonathan proposed to increase petrol from 65 Naira to
        146 Naira. You lied that it was just ten Naira increase, no, it was more than
        double. That was on January 1st, 2012. We still remember very well.
        The Ojota riot was very justified.

        Unfortunately, four persons lost their lives,
        but it was a very justified protest. I am not going to tell lies. What is
        going on under Buhari is not justified. This silence is not justified at all.

        What Buhari did is worse than what Jonathan did by far. But there is just silence.
        To me this is is not hypocrisy. This is CONSPIRACY by those useless radicals we
        have in Nigeria. Conspiracy is not radical, it is treason, when Nigerians are sinking
        into penury under Muhamadu Buhari.

  • Bebeteidoh Oyinkepreye Lucky

    It is quite sickening when people who do not have any knowledge about happenings in the Nigerian University system…are commenting here….there are issues that have led us to where we are today….
    1. Breach of the Federal Government/ASUU 2009 agreement…..
    a. Payment of earned academic allowances
    b. Payment of excess workload allowances

    2. Since 2015 till date, most Federal and State Universities have been receiving shortfall in salaries with no change in sight

    3. Sacking of all teachers of Federal University Staff Schools by the Government

    4. Breach of the 2013 agreement on infrastructural development in Nigerian Universities. 2014,2015,2016….. The last government of Goodluck Jonathan paid for 2014, since the coming of Buhari, nothing has been paid for 2015 and 2016.

    5. ASUU/PENCOM Brohaha: ASUU as a union applied to PENCOM for the registration of it own Pension Fund administrator…. To handle the pension funds of all Nigerian university lecturers. Haven met all the conditions as stipulated in the PENCOM Act….authorities have refused to register it.

    For members of the public who think anytime ASUU has issues with government….. Will use the opportunity to start throwing aspersion at every lecturer….I have this information for you….
    1. ASUU has an ethics committee, both at National and domiciled in all branches that handle issues of sexual harassment and other unethical issues carried out by any one lecturer when reported.
    Also note that University administrations also have mechanisms to check such issues when reported.
    2. On issues of extortion…. the above committee also handles such cases.

    The Federal Government should meet the above demands, and lecturers will no proceed on any industrial action…….

  • Wale

    I delivered a lecture at Abuja in 2014. I raised the point that ASUU will soon go on another useless strike. Fortunately, this assertion was not challenged because our Lecturers who should know are completely ignorant of the fundamental basis of our problem. The root of our problem is that we sell crude oil. Distribute the proceed through Federation account allocation monthly to Federal, state and Local Governments. Who in turn pay Salaries and pay contractors and consultants for services. Since we don’t produce the Private sector business men buy the foreign currencies to purchase goods and services that we consume. The value of our Naira thus depend on the amount of Dollars available in the Banks and the volume of Naira that we have. If salaries are increased we have more Naira to spend but if the foreign currencies available remain static or decreases then more Naira will exchange for 1 dollar. For example if as a result of Salary increase the amount of money that we can spend increases from 100million to 200 million naira but the available dollar is still i million dollars then exchange rate will move from 100 naira to 200 Naira. So whatever is gained with Salary increase disappears with increase in cost of imported goods and services. This is why the ASUU thinking that they can always use the press and emotional trauma and stress created by their strikes on parents and students to fight for selfish and narrow perception of the problems facing the education sector in particular and Nigerian economy in general is as far as i am concerned meaningless. We need to solve this problem by moving from this consumption oriented economy to productive economic system. ASUU should join in asking our leaders to deregulate the energy sector so that we can solve our major electricity problem. Provide Strategic Road and Rail Networks Lagos – Sokoto; Port Harcourt to Kano; Uyo to Maiduguri; West to East in the South and in the North. We can then look for investors to kickstart a productive economic system. I plead with ASUU to use their Strike to achieve these instead of pursuing the ritual of strike and blackmail for purely narrow selfish interest. What is the percentage of graduates that have meaningful jobs in this consumption oriented economy. By allocating all resources to tertiary education system whose graduates are sparingly utilised what is the relevance of our universities in a system where graduates end up as okada riders