Why I am yet to return to Nigeria — Buhari

Buhari strikes a pose with Lai Mohammed, Garba Shehu, Abike Dabiri in new photo
Buhari strikes a pose with Lai Mohammed, Garba Shehu, Abike Dabiri in new photo

President Muhammadu Buhari says there is tremendous improvement in his health, indeed, he wishes to return home, “but I’ve learnt to obey my doctor’s orders, rather than be the one issuing the orders. Here, the doctor is absolutely in charge.”

The President spoke while receiving the presidential media team, and the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, at Abuja House, London, on Saturday. Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, led the visiting team, accompanied by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity; Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, and Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media. Also there was Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

When the team expressed delight at the much improved health of the President, he retorted: “I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I’ve now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed.”

On how he felt hearing different conjectures about his health, an amused President Buhari said he followed events at home closely, lauding Nigerian television stations, and the media generally, for keeping him informed.

When told that prayers were going on fervently for him, not only in Nigeria, but all over Africa, and round the world, a delighted President said: “What we did in The Gambia early this year fetched us a lot of goodwill on the African continent. It gave us a lot of latitude. I thank all those who are praying. May God reward them.”

President Buhari sent appreciation to all Nigerians, expressing hope that he would be with them soon.

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President,

Media and Publicity

August 12, 2017.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Clairvoyance

    This is bad news for the wailers corporation and separatist sponsors who which evil on our dear nation, your evil wishes as now backfired.

    • aboki

      Don’t mind them , they have more pressing issues with their people to content in form of
      a. Drug Pushing business and the war between the Drug Barons
      b. Baby Factories productions for retuals and uncultured Bastards.
      c.FORGERY
      d. Production of fake materials
      e. Production of Billionaire in Kidnapping business
      NYAMURI ke nan.

      • serubawon70

        You forgot the moribund Biafra project

      • Justice Equity

        While boko haram have just killed hundreds in Adamawa and burnt down a whole community, Hausa Fulani parents are now donating their almajiri children for suicide missions, police arresting 50 Hausa Fulani male prostitutes in kano for sodomy,Fulani herdsmen now turning into armed robbers and kidnappers, 6.5 million Fulani and Hausa brethren now dying of starvation in IDP camps because of self inflicted boko madness, desert sacking front line Hausa Fulani states,15 million bewitched almajiri imbeciles children out of schools.
        What a huge calamities to deal with while they are chasing shadows and going to far east to throw stones.
        What an immoral generation.

  • adekenny

    Alhamdullilah! ALLAH is the greatest! Wishing you a good sound health!

    • Recap Naija

      @amudamak:disqus

      “Then there is what critics describe as the “self-inflicted” wounds —
      the currency policies and associated import controls set up to conserve hard
      currency by prioritising strategic imports when Mr Buhari took power 12 months
      ago. These have starved existing businesses of inputs, leading to a collapse in
      supplies of everything from medicines to spare parts, while incidents of price
      gouging have risen. The policies are also blamed for encouraging capital flight
      while forestalling fresh investment. Inflows dropped by nearly 75 per cent to
      $711m in the first four months of 2016. The impact has been chilling. Nigeria’s
      economy, which grew annually at an average rate of 7 per cent in the decade to
      2014, contracted by 0.36 per cent in the first quarter. According to most forecasts
      it is heading into recession. The import controls and restrictions on foreign exchange
      have hit the manufacturing sector hard, eroding the credibility of the Buhari
      administration’s ambition to diversify the economy.”

      …………..Financial Times

      (May 30th, 2016)

      • Major Steiner

        Nonsense, why publish a more than a year old opinion of the Financial Times and not the latest assessement of the IMF which is certainly available to you? the IMF in its latest assessment of the Nigerian economy in just 2 weeks ago had praised the central bank for successfully narrowing the gap between the naira rates at the official and parallel markets and thereby increasing forex inflow and reserves as well as lowering inflation.

    • Recap Naija

      @amudamak:disqus;

      There are now 28 million un-employed youths inside Nigeria today – a staggering figure equal to
      the entire population of Ghana; a neighbouring West African country, according to a latest official
      bulletin issued by the federal Nigerian Bureau of Statistics. The new jobless figure in Nigeria today
      is over half the whole population of Nigeria at independence on October 1st, 1960 and equal to all
      the living human beings in Ghana.

  • AryLoyds

    It’s only in Nigeria that a president boasts of his British doctors in another country as his personal physician and then asking poor people in his country who can’t afford health care to pray for him . Animal Kingdom !

  • deri best

    Nigerians Una Mumu Don Do!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!————–what a shame———————–I am laughing my head off——————————-at the ongoing madness being displayed by the so-called presidential media people–it is a shame that the Minister of information and the socalled media advisers will visit an ailing President without members of his constituency-the Press————————where are the reporters who covered the event–This is an insult to the sensibilities of Nigerian and the Journalism profession–in Africa–The NUJ should ask why they were left out on the visit——this is madness unlimited—an insult to us Nigerians mumus–what a shame what a country——