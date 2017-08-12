JUST IN: PDP extends Makarfi’s tenure

Chairman, PDP Caretaker Committee, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, speaking to party faithful, at the PDP Secretariat after the supreme court upheld his position as the authentic leader of the party in Abuja on Wednesday (12/7/17). With him are Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State (L) and former Special Adviser to the President on Inter-party Affairs, Sen Ben Obi 03482/12/7/2017/Ernest Okorie/ICE/NAN
Chairman, PDP Caretaker Committee, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, speaking to party faithful, at the PDP Secretariat after the supreme court upheld his position as the authentic leader of the party in Abuja on Wednesday (12/7/17). With him are Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State (L) and former Special Adviser to the President on Inter-party Affairs, Sen Ben Obi 03482/12/7/2017/Ernest Okorie/ICE/NAN

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has extended the tenure of the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee by four months.

The extension was approved Saturday afternoon by delegates from the country’s 36 states and the FCT at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The convention also approved a recommendation for the dissolution of the state executive committee in Anambra,as well as those of all the local governments and wards in the state.

Governorship election will be held in the state in November.

In the same vein, the convention approved the dissolution of the state executive committees in Adamawa, Borno, Kebbi, Kwara, Osun, Lagos and Ogun states.

Caretaker committees proposed by the NCC for all the states were also approved.

More to come.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Joshua Kwame

    Nice.