JUST IN: PDP extends Makarfi’s tenure

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has extended the tenure of the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee by four months.

The extension was approved Saturday afternoon by delegates from the country’s 36 states and the FCT at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The convention also approved a recommendation for the dissolution of the state executive committee in Anambra,as well as those of all the local governments and wards in the state.

Governorship election will be held in the state in November.

In the same vein, the convention approved the dissolution of the state executive committees in Adamawa, Borno, Kebbi, Kwara, Osun, Lagos and Ogun states.

Caretaker committees proposed by the NCC for all the states were also approved.

