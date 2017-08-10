APC inaugurates El-Rufai-led 23-member committee on “true federalism”

Related News

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, on Thursday inaugurated the party’s 23-member committee on “true federalism.”

The officials were inaugurated at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The members of the committee are:

Nasiru El-Rufai – Chairman, Olubunmi Adetunbi – Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola – Member, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu – Member‎,Abdullahi Ganduje- Member, Simon Lalong- Member,‎ Yahaya Bello – Member‎, Mohammed Abubakar – Member,‎ Sullivan Chime- Member, Kashim Ibrahim- Member,‎ Osita Izunaso- Member, Bolaji Abdullahi- Member,Ogbonnaya Onu- Member, Aisha Al-Hassan- Member, Aisha Ismail – Member, Sharon Ikeazor- Member, Rachael Akpabio- Member,Ismail Ahmed – Member, Oserheimen Osunbor- Member, Fati Bala – Member,Jasper Azuatalem – Member, Rinsola Abiola – Member,‎ and Stella Dorgu – Member.

At the inauguration, Mr. Odigie-Oyegun said, “I wish to recall that reform of our political structure, which was described as true federalism formed one of the core negotiating points by the Parties that merged to form the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

“This is why the constitution of our great party and its manifesto dwelled extensively on the promise of true federalism. It is therefore incongruous that our party will renege on our solemn commitment to the institutionalisation of true federalism in our national political life.”

He told the members of the committee that their job is both critical and very sensitive especially in the light of the renewed clamour for restructuring, devolution of power, fiscal federalism, resource control and all the other names that describe the various forms of reforms being suggested for the current political architecture of our beloved country.

“The APC Constitution and the Manifesto that was vigorously canvassed during the general elections and on which platform our great party got elected has elaborately stated our position on these issues. The party position has been eloquently restated in the terms of reference of this committee which you all already have.

“It is your duty, especially having regard to the emotive nature of the national discourse on restructuring, to distill from our Party Constitution and Manifesto, vis-a-vis the various ideas canvassed in the different constitutional conference reports and the ongoing public debate, the aggregation of the views of our people for a consensus arrangement that is sustainable and conducive to the prosperity and peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.

“In tackling your assignment please feel free to engage in deep and wide consultation such that your final report will engender credibility and broad acceptance.

“I therefore implore you to find time in your very tight schedule to conclude your assignment expeditiously. I am deeply confident in the capability of this committee to generate a report which will be truly reflective of the desire of our people and a true reflection of what the Party stands for.”

The chairman said every member of the committee was carefully selected based on their track record of committed service and deep patriotism.

“We also took care to ensure strong women and youth representation to assure gender, generational and geographical balance.”

He therefore wished them a very fruitful and beneficial deliberation, saying their work could significantly influence the trajectory of Nigeria.