Loot recovered so far from Diezani, “a tip of the iceberg” – Magu

Related News

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has described the gigantic loot recovered from embattled former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, as just the beginning.

“What we have recovered so far from Diezani is just the beginning,” Mr. Magu said while being quizzed by TVC news on Thursday. “Its just a tip of the iceberg.”

At least N47.2 billion and $487.5 million in cash and properties has been traced to the former oil minister, Mrs. Alison-Madueke by the anti-graft agency.

“This followed painstaking investigations by operatives of the EFCC,” two staff of the anti-graft agency wrote in an article sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

The former minister is also being investigated for corruption and money laundering in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Mr. Magu said the EFCC is working with other agencies around the world to unearth more loots linked to Mrs. Alison-Madueke.

“We are moving in and we will recover every loot linked to her. We will get other people she’s work with,” Mr. Magu said.

Mr. Magu said his greatest challenge since he took up the tough job to man the anti-graft squad is that corruption is fighting back.

The acting EFCC chairman, whose fate still hangs in the balance following the delay in his confirmation by the Senate, said he doesn’t allow the issue distract him from the job. “It rather motivates me,” he said.

Mr. Magu is one of the pioneer officers drafted into the EFCC from the police by its first chairman, Nuhu Ribadu.

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

On assumption of office, President Muhammadu Buhari fired the erstwhile chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Lamorde, who had held sway since 2011, and approved the appointment of Mr. Magu as the acting chairman.

However, the Senate has twice refused to confirm his appointment following reports from the State Security Service, SSS, against Mr. Magu’s integrity.

On Thursday, Mr. Magu said the time to end corruption in the country is now. He appealed to every Nigerian to join in the fight.