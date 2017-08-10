Anambra Church Attack: Catholic Church names 13 dead victims, 20 injured (FULL DETAILS)

Related News

The Catholic Church has named the dead and injured victims of Sunday’s attack on a church by a gunman.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on Sunday morning with the police later saying at least 11 people died from the attack.

The police have since announced the arrest of some suspects linked to the attack.

On Wednesday, the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi launched a victims’ support fund to cater for those involved in the attack on worshipers at St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu on Aug. 6.

The Bishop of the Diocese, Hillary Okeke, who was represented by Hygi Aghaulor, Director of Social Communications of the Diocese, announced this in Nnewi on Wednesday.

“The Catholic Diocese of Nnewi has decided to do all it can to help the victims of the gunmen attack in St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu.

“To do that, the Diocese has opened a bank account to which all funds for the care of the victims will be deposited for proper accountability.

“The Name of the account: CDN OZUBULU CASUALTIES CHARITY FUND

Bank: UBA PLC (NNEWI)

“Account Number: 1020519192.

The diocese also gave the names of the dead and survivors of the attack.

According to the Diocese, those who lost their lives to the massacre include Mr. Cyprian Ikegwuonu, Mr. Hyacinth Oramadike, Mrs. Cecilia Ewin, Mrs. Eunice Akanigbo, Mrs. Rose Okoye, Mrs. Anulika Oramadike, Mrs. Uchenna Oramadike and Mrs. Anthonia Ufondu.

The rest are Miss Oluchukwu Uhelu, Miss Christiana Igbeja, Mrs. Udeze Pauline, Mrs. Victoria Uzokwe and Mrs. Florence Nweke.

“May God grant these martyrs eternal rest in our home in heaven,” it stated.

“The following is the record of victims of the attack which showed that 20 were at various units of medical attention while two had been discharged,” the diocese said.

St Phillips Catholic Church after the attack

Those on the list are Ikegwuonu Caroline (f), Nwakile Anthonia(f), Okoye Odinaka (m), Okoye Patricia(f), Isaac Chinedu (m), Oramadike Chinagorom(m), Oramadike Chinecherem(f), Udegbunam Chidimma(f), and Ndulue Samuel(m).

Others are Udegbunam Obiageli(f), Ugochi Obiajulu(f), Chukwueloka Chinese, Oramadike Chioma(f), Azuka Basil(m), and Oramadike Chiamaka(f).

The list also includes Uchechukwu Chukwuemeka, Nwanya Ngozi, Ngwuta Chinemelum, Asomba Chukwudum and Nnudule Leonard(m).

Those discharged from hospital are Muomah Michael(m) and Oramadike Favour(f).

Meanwhile, the Anambra Traditional Rulers Council wants the state government to urgently constitute a high-powered Commission of Inquiry into the immediate and remote causes of the church killings in Ozubulu.

A communiqué signed by some of the council’s leaders including the Obi of Onitsha was issued after the council’s monthly meeting in Awka.

They said that such commission should be vested with powers to thoroughly investigate the immediate and remote causes of the unfortunate event and make recommendations.

According to the monarchs, now is not the time for hate talks but a period of mourning and sober reflection.

“We are particularly concerned that this criminal act took place during service in a place of worship and it’s a most ungodly act and a desecration of the highest order of a dedicated place of worship.

“We condemn in the strongest terms such dastardly and cowardly act of wasting the lives of innocent fellow human beings, and affirm that the Almighty God is the sole giver of life and it is not in the power of any human being to unlawfully waste the lives of others.

“We call on the law enforcement authorities to without fear or favour, spare no effort or time in arresting and bringing to justice everyone who was directly or indirectly involved in perpetrating this beastly act,” the communiqué said.

The traditional rulers, cautioned people against making unguarded statements that would inflame emotions.

They lauded Governor Willie Obiano of Ànambra for his prompt response and proactive address to the people to remain calm while investigations continue into the matter.

They also called on the government and people of the state to set aside a date for interdenominational mourning of the dead and supplication for God’s intervention to avert a reoccurrence in the state.