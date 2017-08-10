Mocked as ‘errand boys’, Senate condemns police attack on anti-Buhari protesters

Related News

The Senate on Wednesday condemned the Nigeria Police’s attack on protesters asking President Muhammadu Buhari to return to work or resign 94 days after the ailing leader headed to London for medical treatment.

The protesters, under the aegis of #OurMumuDonDo, started on Monday with a sit-out in Abuja, but faced police harassment on Tuesday, as they commenced their civic action.

Just about the same time as the police’s action against the protesters, the Senate on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the protests, which it described as “unreasonable” and capable of heightening tension as well as affecting government’s efforts on security and economy issues.

That Senate opposition to the anti-Buhari protests got a blistering response from the convener, Charles Oputa, who called the Senators “Buhari’s errand boys …desperate to patronize the president”.

But on Wednesday, the Senate in another statement by its spokesperson, Abdullahi Sabi, while it condemned the subject of the protest which is aimed at forcing Mr. Buhari to either terminate his medical vacation or resign, said it would not support any violation of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.