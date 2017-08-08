Resignation: Buhari has not violated any law – Senate

Saraki with Buhari in London 3

The Senate on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari had not violated any law by not returning from medical vacation after 90 days.

The Senate made this known in a statement by its spokesman, Aliyu Abdullahi, in Abuja.

It was reacting to protests by a coalition of civil society organisations, operating under the aegis of “OurMumuDonDo”, demanding the resignation of the president over his long medical vacation in London.

It urged the protesters to stop heating up the polity, saying that it was creating unnecessary tension in the country.

The upper chamber said that the protest was an attempt to divert the attention of the Presidency from the economic and security issues, which were already being tackled.

It explained that Mr. Buhari had complied with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, which stipulated that he must handover to the Vice President and duly inform the two chambers of the legislature about his medical vacation.

“The president has broken no law and therefore we do not see any justification for this diversion and noise-making.

“The sponsors are merely seeking cheap publicity at the expense of the peace of Nigeria.

“We, in the National Assembly, are satisfied that there is no vacuum. The Federal Government is working.

“Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is providing the required leadership. So, there is no reason for the protests.

“All Nigerians now should focus on praying for the safe return of the President.

“We in the Senate are happy about the report by the governors and party leaders, who recently visited President Buhari in London and we know he will soon return to continue to provide leadership to our people and the rest of Africa.

Nigerian Senate

“We therefore call on the protesters to stop all these demonstrations and let their sense of patriotism overshadow the zeal for activism by joining other Nigerians to pray for the president.

“We should also pray for the acting president and Nigeria as a country at this critical period,” it stated.

(NAN)

  • AryLoyds

    Now i know why Buhari referred to Osibanjo as a JAMB coordinator before leaving for the Uk. At least he gets to come back whenever he likes as a British citizen. Animal Kingdom. No wonder CNN are laughing at the ZOO kingdom.

  • FreeNigeria

    was anyone expecting the thieves to say anything different or better?

    • tundemash

      Just shame the thieves by quoting the relevant law President Buhari has violated.

  • Buhari d scarecrow.

    Donkey brain just like that of buhari who is full of shit.

  • Buhari d scarecrow.

    Black people infact nigerians we have serious problems.

    • George

      You are a complete moron like every of your tribe. What do you expected Saraki handover the power to Yorubas who are completely against his staying in that office.

      Do you think Saraki is Goodluck who allowed Jega and Sanusi to remain in his government knowing fully well they planning to remove him.

      Trump carefully removed FBI director even when the moron stil has 7years before his tenure expired but Heaven didn’t fall that was what is expected of GEJ to do by carefully remove Jage and Sanusi no, he was there like a tree waiting to be cut down.

      Saraki won’t do that and I strongly supported Saraki because unknown reason would Osinbaju a man who worship in Tinubu Shrine be allowed to be full president. Even if Buhari is dead let him continue from his grave or Aisha find someone she likes as a replacement.

      • Buhari d scarecrow.

        U are just a dumb ass with a brain cell of of a fish.wot a ramslut u are.

  • tsunami1earthquake

    You senators are just standing on your heads while saying this! I pity the group of erudite Nigerians who drafted the 1999 Constitution, as amended. That is why nothing works in this country.

    • George

      you expected Saraki to pave way for Yoruba Osinbaju that will turn around to remove him. You are drunk.

  • Mentus

    If Buhari has not broken any law according to Nigeria’s warped constitution, he has broken the moral law. Why should a 76year old man be happy to have millions of naira spent to keep him barely alive while Nigerian citizens are dying of hunger and poverty.
    Will a seventy something old father watch his children die of hunger while he uses their scarce resource to keep himself alive.
    Whether he has broken any law or not, Buhari should dignify himself by doing the needful – resign.

    • tundemash

      Mor0n, which constitution or act is that moral law written ??? Olodo ! You failed at the polls and you now want the man out through the back door.

  • Emmanuel Maduagwu

    If Buhari did hand over power, fully; and if, indeed, there is no power vacuum, then why is it that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would still need to consult with Buhari, FIRST or AT ALL, for that matter, before being able or being “allowed” to take certain crucial decisions? The Presidency should please provide the answer to this enquiry or deny the claim.