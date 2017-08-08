President Zuma survives as ‘vote of no confidence’ fails

South Africa President, Jacob Zuma. AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
South African President, Jacob Zuma, on Tuesday survived another no-confidence vote.

A total of 384 parliamentarians voted; with less than half, 177, supporting the vote of no confidence.

More than half of the voters, 198, opposed the motion while nine lawmakers abstained.

The voting shows that the anti-Zuma coalition got some ANC votes but not enough to get a majority to remove the president.

With today’s development, Mr. Zuma has now survived eight no-confidence votes in his eight years in office.

    Is there some special place African people find their leaders? We sure know how to pick them! Gosh!

    When a people put narrow interest above national good; you get Zuma!