DEVELOPING STORY: Chaos as suspected ritualist is caught, burnt alive on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

img_20170808_110623-resized-800

The alleged kidnapper who was arrested on Tuesday morning has been burnt alive by an angry mob.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the pandemonium caused by the arrest of the kidnapper after passers-by said they heard a cry for help by a female victim.

Officials of the Nigerian Army have arrived the scene and made efforts to control the mob.

Fire fighters have also arrived to control the fire, while pandemonium still pervades the area.

Search for the suspected victim is still ongoing as some soldiers and other security operatives plunge into the dark passageway underneath the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Read our earlier story below:

There is pandemonium at Obadeyi bus-stop, Ojokoro axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, as an alleged ritualist was apprehended by residents in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the suspect was caught when passers-by overheard the voice of a woman allegedly kidnapped by the suspect and his accomplices.

Police officers at the scene could not control the crowd who are bent on lynching the suspect.

A witness, Adesola John, said passers-by overheard the voice of the allegedly kidnapped woman and began to comb the bridge on the expressway where the suspect was found.

“A woman was crying for help and people heard her voice and searched under the bridge before they found this man,” he said.

“The woman has not been found and, as you can see, we are still searching.”

Another witness who pleaded anonymity said there may be many victims trapped underneath.

PREMIUM TIMES correspondent at the scene reports that search was ongoing at the time of this report.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Dr Pat Mumuwole Awosan

    Toyota! Good thinking. Right action!
    Only if Nigeria were a country, then the people could unite like these residents have done…and then go to National Assembly in Abuja and apprehend all the unrepentant Kidnappers including those who keep their victim’s resources in Panama, Comoros Islands, Commentaries, under their Caps etc and burn all of them alive just like this expressway Kidnapper. If we could do this to all our kidnappers in Abuja and elsewhere then recession will stop. Hardship will stop and progress will return to Nigeria.