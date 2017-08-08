While Nigerians groan under recession, lawmakers buy N6.1 billion cars

IMG_20170808_094803

The House of Representatives said about N6.1 billion had been earmarked for new Peugeot 508 cars that will be distributed to all the 360 members.

The House spokesperson, Abdulrazak Namdas, told reporters that 200 lawmakers have taken deliveries of their cars within the last few months, at the cost of N17 million per unit. Others are still anticipating their deliveries, which are expected to be met before the year runs out.

“Over 200 cars have been supplied out of 360, and we are still getting more. Every member will get their car by the end of this year,” Mr. Namdas said.

The car purchase binge, which is the latest in a culture that has persisted for decades, was criticised by Nigerians when it was first made public last year.

In December, a lawyer dragged the parliament to court in Lagos after it was discovered that lawmakers budgeted N3.6 billion for the cars.

At the time, it was estimated that the cars would cost N10 million each. But Mr. Namdas said the exchange rate crisis that beset the country for almost two years had taken its toll on the budget of the parliament and warranted an upward review of procurement.

Taxpayers will now pay more than 70% more for the cars, based on Mr. Namdas’ new estimates of N17 million per unit.

But, “the payment for the vehicle is being done in instalments,” Mr. Namdas said, implying that lawmakers would be made to pay back all the expenses from their respective salaries and benefits.

But critics said the tactics had often been deployed to deceive Nigerians as lawmakers would be allowed to go with their cars at auction price when their tenures expire in 2019.

“This is a worn-out strategy that they’re bragging about,” Victor Okhai, a social critic, told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday morning. “We know they would pay little to nothing from their pockets and still walk away with the car at a ridiculously cheap amount.”

Mr. Okhai said the purchase was “insensitive and gutsy” when past lawmakers embarked on it, and even more distasteful now.

“At a time when barely a fraction of Nigerians could afford to comfortably feed themselves, these lawmakers are buying cars that they don’t need,” he said. “Of what use is a 508 Peugeot to Speaker Yakubu Dogara who already has some of the most exotic cars in his convoy?” he added.

House of Reps

“They hold Nigerians in disdain and they’re not even pretending about it.”

But Mr. Namdas said the House entered an understanding with Peugeot Automobile Nigeria for lawmakers to settle the cost on their own over a few years.

Besides, Mr. Namdas said the purchase would further stimulate the country’s struggling economy, which has been in recession for a year, through employment opportunities in the supply chain.

  • Inyamiri

    Lawmakers or lawbreakers. These unpatriotic people have no respect and concern at all on the situation the country is. No wonder some people are calling for restructuring even though that restructuring will not yield any positive results. The lawmakers are from all corners of the country and none of them stand out as to say NO! Meaning, they are all brothers in looting.

  • Sandra

    Crazy country..!!!

    • Inyamiri

      Crazy people from all corners of the crazy country.

  • George

    PT with fake news.

    Nigerians groan and who voted for initiator of groaning Buhari, Kenya abi. Nigerians only got what they bargain for so pls stop crying for those groaning.

    I hate repeating this again house of rep. are people who has been enjoying their life before becoming a members so they should just stop because one mad man chooses to suffer by voting for a known moron with the highest sadist mind.

    Buhari was there before, what was he brought, sorrows, pains, killing, arresting, what made those voters to trust him again, jealous, and evilness of GEJ and what do they expected back, groaning, sickness, cries and what are they getting now, their rightful pains, anxieties, sorrows and deaths as expected SO WHY IS PT diverting the blames to the House of rep. just to be heard among the zoo where Hyenas and Jackals compete FOR SPACE

    • Marx-Lenin

      @disqus_P6H4CtCIeu:disqus

      Only a bloody revolution can save Nigeria from a shattering collapse as a failed state.

    • Ibraheem Aruna

      Next time show your real face. You are the one who is fake not Premium times.. Be man enough, show some academic liver show your face, and put a full name. Do not show us monkeys.

  • George

    ethnicity and religion was what your people used to remove GEJ and it must continue for now until Buhari complete his eight years rightful deserved.

    Putting Osinbaju a confused animal with tokenism stature and hoping we will blindly say one Nigeria Southerner now it won’t work. You respect my father I will respect yours disgrace my father yours will be roasted.

    BUHARI MUST CONTINUE DEAD OR ALIVE.

    • Uzoma John

      GEJ removed himself with ethnicity and religion. Everything about GEJ was seen in Ijaw and Igbo perspective the reason oil pipelines were blown up and Agamefu Nnahadi Kanu is also messing up. Where was Efulefu Nnahadi Kanu during GEJ’S tenure? Did we hear him make noise all call for arms to kill people. Ndi ara.

  • Tony

    This is why I am in support of what Kanu is doing, every part of Nigeria should start a civil disobedient just like Nnamdi Kanu…, this is an opportunity to chase these thieves out of our lives forever and build a new nation. Sometimes a little trouble making is good for these polilooters to sit up!