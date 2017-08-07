BREAKING: Nigerian govt announces 27 industries to enjoy tax break under pioneer status (FULL LIST)

A Cocoa Plantation [PHOTO: nirp.icirnigeria.org]
The federal government on Monday released the full list of the 27 key industries and products included in the revised list of ‘pioneer status’ incentives for prospective investors.

At the end of the meeting of the Executive Council of the Federation, FEC, last week, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, disclosed the approval given to the 27 industries.

Mr. Enelamah did not, however, list the 27 industries.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, later confirmed that the creative industry was among the 27.

Earlier, the trade and investment ministry announced the lifting of the administrative suspension on processing pioneer status incentives, PSI, applications for prospective investors in the country.

Some of the benefits of the pioneer status include tax relief, mainly for corporate income tax.

Here is the full list of the 27 industries to enjoy the pioneer status.

  1. Mining and processing of coal;
  2. Processing and preservation of meat/poultry and production of meat/poultry products;
  3. Manufacture of starches and starch products;
  4. Processing of cocoa;
  5. Manufacture of animal feeds;
  6. Tanning and dressing of Leather;
  7. Manufacture of leather footwear, luggage and handbags;
  8. Manufacture of household and personal hygiene paper products;
  9. Manufacture of paints, vanishes and printing ink;
  10. Manufacture of plastic products (builders’ plastic ware) and moulds;
  11. Manufacture of batteries and accumulators;
  12. Manufacture of steam generators;
  13.  Manufacture of railway locomotives, wagons and rolling stock;
  14. Manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools;
  15. Manufacture of machinery for metallurgy;
  16. Manufacture of machinery for food and beverage processing;
  17. Manufacture of machinery for textile, apparel and leather production;
  18. Manufacture of machinery for paper and paperboard production;
  19. Manufacture of plastics and rubber machinery;
  20. Waste treatment, disposal and material recovery;
  21.  E-commerce services;
  22. Software development and publishing;
  23. Motion picture, video and television programme production, distribution, exhibition and photography;
  24. Music production, publishing and distribution;
  25. Real estate investment vehicles under the Investments and Securities Act;
  26.  Mortgage backed securities under the Investments and Securities Act; and
  27. Business process outsourcing.

  • Rommel

    This administration is indeed ready to do business, with tax breaks in these industries, we hope people will become interested in cottage industries, let those animals who have hidden stolen public funds outside the country bring them back so that people can use it to create wealth for everybody, enough of the stupidity.More grease to the elbows of this administration,long live the federal republic of Nigeria.

  • deji 3SC (Up shooting)

    Thank God for change. Nigeria shall be great!

  • thusspokez

    Some of the benefits of the pioneer status include tax relief, mainly for corporate income tax

    This is the way to go to boost investment and economic activities. In addition to tax relief, the government — in collaboration with these industries — can also help with in-work training courses and workshops to improve the skills of the workers.

    Let these investors earn their reward through their own success by generating enough income to earn the tax relief. What the federal government must not do is give even one kobo in cash payment to any industries. Doing so, will — like moth to bright lights — attract crooked Nigerian politicians and their cronies to set up fake companies to receive the handouts without contributing anything to the economy.