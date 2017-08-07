Two soldiers, 13 Boko Haram members die in battles in Adamawa, Borno – Nigerian Army

Boko Haram militants [Photo: Independent.ie]
Boko Haram militants [Photo: Independent.ie]

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole neutralised over 13 terrorists on Saturday in various areas in Borno and Adamawa during clearance operations.

The army spokesman, Sani Usman, who confirmed this in a statement, said 12 were neutralised when the troops laid ambushed for them at Miyanti-Banki junction in Borno and one at Kafin Hausa in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, added that at Dukje-Mada road near Gulumba Gana village, the troops neutralized quite a number of the terrorists.

“Unfortunately, two soldiers lost their lives when their vehicle stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) buried along the road, while four others sustained injuries.

“The remains of the gallant soldiers, that paid the supreme price, and the wounded have been evacuated to Maiduguri,” he said.

He listed items recovered from them as 18 bicycles, 30 bags of flour, one bag of groundnut, two bags of salt, two baskets of kola nut and five torchlights, a carton of mixed juice sachets and four rolls of brocade material.

Others, according to him, are two packets of sweet, one carton of washing soap, five packets of cold patch, two packets of Maggi cubes, two pairs of bathroom slippers, two packets of yeasts and four packets of Vedan.

He also listed two rolls of sewing thread, four kegs of herbicide, 14 packets of insecticide, one keg of groundnut oil, a bag of pepper and N4,000 as items recovered from them.

Mr. Usman added that the troops recovered nine primed cylinders from the terrorists’ Improvised Explosive Devices making factory and destroyed the factory, as well as one AK-47 rifle with registration number 02527 MTD and a magazine.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Simeon Nigel

    Not a single Nigeria should ever believe the Nigeria army up date news releases for its battle against the evil sects Boko Haram “sunny branded type of Islam” faifthfuls. Bridgedier-General Usman the army spokemn has been lying to his teeth and continue to keep on lying again and again. When Boko Haram killed our Nigerian troops, he will claimed improvised explosives was behind their death. Most of the Nigerian army personnel that sacrifices their lives were never buried with military special honours or pagentry military official solutes. Why? Because the entire Nigerian army inclusive of top army senior brass authoritives officers were majority “sunny branded type of Islam” faithfuls who are daily in secretive supports to the dreaded evil Boko Haram groups. Also, these same senior military officers so much like the fights against Boko Haram to continue because it is the lucrative sources of incomes for them, since President Buhari has blocked all leakages of corruptions insider miltary high commands by nearly 100% levels. The same soldiers that happened to losts their lives, if one is privy to investigates, will find out that they were not pay their salaries and appropriate allowances for months ever before their final deaths. Because, these “Sunnis branded” type of islam military top officers had siphones into their private pockets those dead solidiers outstanding salaries. It has been for too long that senior military officers in the position of GOC-(General Officer Commanding) and other sectors commanders in almost all the Nigerian military formations across the country are fun of monthly deductions from lower caders military/soldiers ranks’ salaries by indirect intimidations and coercions and abuse of senior position levels. This has been going on since the evil and Islamist extremist General Ibrahim Babagida regime period and then even got worse also during General Abacha regime period up till date it is still continuing within the ranks of the entire Nigerian military establishments across Nigeria and in the fights against Boko Haram.