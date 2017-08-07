Church attack: President Buhari calls Anambra Governor Obiano

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday night called the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, to commiserate with him over an attack on a church.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on the St. Phillips Catholic Church in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

The police have confirmed 11 deaths from the attack and vowed to arrest the gunman and possible collaborators.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, during Mr. Buhari’s phone call, “he commiserated with him, the famines of the victims and the citizens of the state over the tragic shooting incident.”

Mr. Shehu had earlier released a statement quoting the president condemning the attack.

Mr. Buhari has been away from Nigeria for over three months.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • George

    Callous old Jackals and Hyenas Buhari Nigerians condemned you and your household more than you could image. Shout up wherever you are and die quickly.

    God punish you animal.

    • Julius

      Otile, your animanistic families are killing themselves and you are yapping on Buhari. You are a mental case, I pity you !

    • Amir

      Jona na you? You still dry cry from 2015? Don’t worry. We’ll vote for you come 2023 as the UN is about to pass a resolution that stealing is not corruption.

  • Justice Equity

    It is because of incidences such as this that patriotic citizens are calling on buhari to show patriotism and love for Nigeria by resigning his position as the president and C in C so that Nigerians can hold osibanjo accountable to his duties when such a failure of leadership occurs,buharis insistence on holding on to power when his health and mental conditions can not allow him to function anymore, is a big set back to governance in Nigeria.
    Buhari is been paid by Nigerians to guarantee security of lives and properties of Nigerian citizens, but buhari had failed to use the resources placed at his disposal to do his job ,Nigerians are been mowed down from the east,west,north and south ,and yet the man who campaigned with provision of effective security to Nigerians,and was voted based on his campaign promises ,which he used as his selling point, is no where to be found.
    It is the failure of buhari to provide security to this innocent Nigerians that is at the root cause of their untimely death, whether they were murdered by their traditional ruler,father, mother, Hausa,Fulani or Yoruba etc is immaterial.
    Buhari should be ashamed that since 2015 may 29,more Nigerians have been murdered in cold blood by murderers ,than at any other time in history.
    Buhari have shamelessly failed on economy, food security, power, infrastructure, maintenance of peace, unity and security of lives and properties. Therefore he should show that he is a man of integrity by resigning so that more competent Nigerians can show him how to lead.
    It should be an act of wickedness, lack of integrity, lack of patriotism, and shamelessness for buhari to insist on hanging on the seat of power when Nigerians are facing the worst of calamities, pain,hunger, sorrow, death ,as the result of buharis incompetence and lack of leadership credentials.
    May God give buhari grace to resign so that Nigerians shall live in peace, progress, unity ,love ,safety and prosperity again.

  • FreeNigeria

    Our President in diaspora, how’s life in the refugee camp? Make you die quickly Buhari so Nigeria can move forward.