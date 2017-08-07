Church attack: President Buhari calls Anambra Governor Obiano

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday night called the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, to commiserate with him over an attack on a church.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on the St. Phillips Catholic Church in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

The police have confirmed 11 deaths from the attack and vowed to arrest the gunman and possible collaborators.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, during Mr. Buhari’s phone call, “he commiserated with him, the famines of the victims and the citizens of the state over the tragic shooting incident.”

Mr. Shehu had earlier released a statement quoting the president condemning the attack.

Mr. Buhari has been away from Nigeria for over three months.