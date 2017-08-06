It’s Official: Osinbajo withdraws nomination of ICPC board members being investigated for corruption

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo [Photo Credit: The Nation]

The Presidency has withdrawn the nomination of Maimuna Aliyu and Sa’ad Alanamu from the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission, ICPC.

The two nominees were named by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo despite being under investigation for corruption by anti-graft agencies.

According to a report by ICIR, Mr. Alanamu is being investigated for corrupt acts allegedly committed when he headed a higher education institution in Kwara State, while Ms. Aliyu is said to have a longstanding case of abuse of office, misappropriation and diversion of public funds against her; for crimes allegedly committed when she held sway as the head of marketing at Aso Savings and Loans limited.

Presidency sources had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES the two nominees would be dropped.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, spokesperson to Mr. Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, said the government had decided to withdraw their nominations.

“We are stepping down 2 of the new ICPC board nominees who have ongoing investigation issues with the commission as this presents a conflict.

“This case presents a peculiarity as we have confirmed that the agency in which they are to serve is indeed investigating the two of them.

One of the board members under investigation, Maimuna Aliyu

“A basic check showed no court convictions against them. But when weighty petitions come up this administration ‘ll always do the right thing.

“While existence of allegations or petitions against someone shouldn’t necessarily disqualify them from considerations for appointments,” Mr. Akande said.

  • bernarddoro

    “A basic check showed no court convictions against them. But when weighty petitions come up this administration ‘ll always do the right thing” really? Ineptitude don’t you think?

  • BEN IKARI

    This shows Osinbajo is not different from other inept nigerian rulers who fill positions by mere recommendations from friends and family members even church, mosque and other groups including girlfriends and boyfriends (lovers) without doing thorough investigation. This ineptitude and failure deeply part ways with his legal background, which of course has foundation in same nepotistic and ethnocentric, greedy, corrupt and failed nigeria system. Imagine if such important position or office could be thrown out with such recklessness hence failure caught red-handed, what about thousands of others not open to public scrutiny or just not caught quickly and the harms such careless and recklessness can do to the country, especially people, the youths trying to think and do or act right!