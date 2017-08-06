Anambra church shooting: Death toll rises, police confirm attack linked to Igbos living abroad

and
Blood stains at the scene of the deadly shooting at St. Philip's Catholic Church, where an unknown gunman killed 11 persons and injured 18 others during 7:30 am church service in Umuezekwe Ofufe Amakwa community of Ozubulu, Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra on Sunday (6/8/17). 04074/6/8/2017/NAN-ENUGU/JAU/NAN
Blood stains at the scene of the deadly shooting at St. Philip's Catholic Church, where an unknown gunman killed 11 persons and injured 18 others during 7:30 am church service in Umuezekwe Ofufe Amakwa community of Ozubulu, Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra on Sunday (6/8/17). 04074/6/8/2017/NAN-ENUGU/JAU/NAN

The death toll in an attack on worshippers in a Catholic Church has increased to 11, the police have said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Garba Umar, who provided the update said that the command would leave no turn unturned to bring the attackers to justice.

Mr. Umar, who spoke at a news conference in Awka on Sunday, gave the updated figures of casualties as 11 dead and 18 injured.

He also confirmed that the attack was mainly linked to a feud between some Igbos living abroad.

He ruled out the possibility of a terror attack, and spoke about an isolated feud between individuals in the community.

He said that the command had invited some suspects who would be useful to the investigation.

The police chief advised residents to go about their lawful businesses, assuring them that churches and public places were safe.

“At about 6.30 a.m. today, Aug. 6, I got a distress call that gunmen had invaded and shot at worshippers at St. Philips Catholic Church, Umuezekwe, Ofufe, Amakwa Village in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Located Government Area.

“As a result, I, the Commissioner of Police, led my operatives immediately to the scene to rescue worshippers.

“The command, under my watch, will leave no stone unturned in locating and prosecuting those behind the massacre of innocent worshippers.

“The intelligence report and preliminary investigation showed that the incident was as a result of a feud between two individuals from the same community living outside Nigeria.

“One of the individuals built the church where the shooting occurred; it is definitely not a terrorist attack in the mould of Boko Haram or Fulani herdsmen attack.

“The command will brief the public after investigation is concluded; I commiserate with all those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident.

“I also encourage `ndi’ Anambra to be vigilant and to promptly report suspicious movements or strange observation of persons and actions in their localities to the security agencies,” Mr. Umar said.

In its reaction, the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Anambra, described Sunday’s attack as regrettable.

The church, in a statement signed by Hygi Aghaulor, Director of Communications of the Diocese, and available to journalists, said that the Parish Priest, Jude Onwuaso escaped unhurt.

He described the act as a sign of loss of what is sacred and consoled the families of victims of the attack.

“It is regrettable that our people are more and more losing a sense of what is sacred.

“What on earth would make people open fire on innocent unarmed worshippers including children and women on a Sunday morning?

“We condemn this ungodly act in its totality; we pray Almighty God to console the families affected and assure them that our hearts are with them as we pray for the quick recovery of the wounded.

“For the entire parishioners, we call on them not to be discouraged in their usual practice of faith.

“It is when the forces of darkness attempt to overshadow goodness that the light of God shines even brighter than ever just as it happened on Easter Sunday.

“Evil may make attempts but God and goodness will always triumph; we call on the good people to continue to pray for the deceased worshippers and their families,” Mr. Aghaulor stated.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Dan_Arewa

    Is these called Christian TERRORIST attack ?

    • Bo Biz

      Assuming but not conceding that this barbaric slaughter of innocent worshipers was carried out by a christian for whatever personal reasons,it remains a fact that the perpetrator(s) never proclaimed killing for Jesus Christ or God unlike islamic terrorists that kill in the name of allah or in defence of mohahemd..

      • Dan maikoko

        In every situation where muslims are involved in terror attacks, there are mainly two reasons liberation of their land from invaders or establishment of what they believed to be sharia law. They dont kill for Allah neither do they kill for the prophet.

        • Bo Biz

          Islamic terrorists proudly proclaim defence of allah and mohamed as the sole reason for all their barbaric killings and terrorist acts.

      • Dan_Arewa

        Is the attacker a Muslim?
        If not, he is a Chiristain Terrorist.
        May Allah protect us from all types of TERRORIST activities. Ameen.

        • Bo Biz

          This barbaric killing of innocent worshipers is an act of terror,but certainly not a christian terrorist act because there is not even a mute mention that the killer(s) claimed to be fighting for and /or in defence of Christ.
          Islamic terrorists proudly proclaim defence of allah and mohamed as the sole reason for all their barbaric killings and terrorist acts.

          • Dan_Arewa

            Mr Aboki, stop dragging the issue. Is he a Christian?
            If yes, he is a TERRORIST.

          • Bo Biz

            @Dan Arewa,I’m NOT Mr. Aboki and caution you not to address me as such. What do you call armed robbers and kidnappers terrorizing people in Abuja,Lagos,or Kano?

  • Yego V

    If the report is eventually confirmed as true, this will be very sad to the Christiandom and a big blow to the Igbo community and agitation for Biafra

    • So oju abe niko

      Assuming the CP’s claim is confirmed it is not going to be a blow to the agitation for Biafra as you thought. Christians killing Christains, Igbos killing Igbos, Yorubas killing Yorubas, etc, is not new – it is only a problem is if it is rampant, but that is not the case here. By the way I’m not a Biafran sympathizer

  • AFRICANER

    Wait a minute? You have a “Garbar Umah” as your police commisioner in that state?

    You got to be serious! Then, you will have things like this happening in your state.

    Nobody shoots up a church unless they hate a church.

  • Man_Enough

    The saying is sure! “He who kills by the sword will die by the sword”. Nothing in human sensibilities can justify this barbarism.

  • Amir

    This is the danger of using drug money to build churches which spiritually only expands the devils kingdom of darkness. Pastors and Priests should ask where the money from ‘demonic’ philanthropists are coming from.

  • Bihari Osinbajo D best

    If you build your house with devil money, be rest assure one day you will receive devil as visitor. Thank God is not Herdsmen Biafra bigot for open mouth. Now is brother to brother, they kept quiet

  • bigboss

    It’s a sad day in Nigeria’s history. It was even more saddening that the Nigerian government did not even issue a statement as regards what happened in Anambra state this morning on time. Around 8:30 pm tonight when Mr. Adesina the special adviser to president Buhari on media was interviewed on channels television on the programme Sunday politics, he was asked about his opinion on what happened in Anambra this morning he said the presidency will issue a statement on it very soon. That was about 12 hours after the incident took place. It’s like we don’t value the lives of people any longer as a nation. With this happening I think the clamour for state police will be made more strongly because I can’t see how the state commissioner of police being a northerner can effectively police a state in the South East.

  • AFRICANER

    This will require an independent investigation; perhaps the FBI! As far as Buhari populated the security apparatus with his kinsmen, the Police and Army cannot be trusted to handle Christian related matters. This to me, unfortunately, seems to be the opening salvo to the coming WAR between Muslims and Christians in Nigeria. There is NO way Igbos can come from abroad to shoot up a church!

    And how can Mr. Umar make such a determination without concluding an investigation. BIAS and Bull!

  • AFRICANER

    All IGBO Politicians at both local, and Federal level should be ashamed of yourselves. To let Abokis beat you like this. You don’t even have LOCAL POLICE AUTHORITY! You have Awusa police chiefs, and entire apparatus have you surrounded, and you know these people are MORTAL ENEMIES! You leave your people VULNERABLE FOR SLAUGHTER at any moment!
    SHAME ON YOU ALL!!!!!

  • Justice Equity

    It is because of incidences such as this that patriotic citizens are calling on buhari to show patriotism and love for Nigeria by resigning his position as the president and C in C so that Nigerians can hold osibanjo accountable to his duties when such a failure of leadership occurs,buharis insistence on holding on to power when his health and mental conditions can not allow him to function anymore, is a big set back to governance in Nigeria.
    Buhari is been paid by Nigerians to guarantee security of lives and properties of Nigerian citizens, but buhari had failed to use the resources placed at his disposal to do his job ,Nigerians are been mowed down from the east,west,north and south ,and yet the man who campaigned with provision of effective security to Nigerians,and was voted based on his campaign promises ,which he used as his selling point, is no where to be found.
    It is the failure of buhari to provide security to this innocent Nigerians that is at the root cause of their untimely death, whether they were murdered by their traditional ruler,father, mother, Hausa,Fulani or Yoruba etc is immaterial.
    Buhari should be ashamed that since 2015 may 29,more Nigerians have been murdered in cold blood by murderers ,than at any other time in history.
    Buhari have shamelessly failed on economy, food security, power, infrastructure, maintenance of peace, unity and security of lives and properties. Therefore he should show that he is a man of integrity by resigning so that more competent Nigerians can show him how to lead.
    It should be an act of wickedness, lack of integrity, lack of patriotism, and shamelessness for buhari to insist on hanging on the seat of power when Nigerians are facing the worst of calamities, pain,hunger, sorrow, death ,as the result of buharis incompetence and lack of leadership credentials.
    May God give buhari grace to resign so that Nigerians shall live in peace, progress, unity ,love ,safety and prosperity again.

    • Enemona

      You guys are heartless, you politicise even the death of innocent people. Shame!