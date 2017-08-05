EXCLUSIVE: How Police foiled Sergeant’s attempt to escape after looting Jonathan’s home

Related News

The policeman at the centre of the burglary of an Abuja home of former President Goodluck Jonathan, initially made a bolt for it but was rearrested after a man he sold a property to tricked him into police’s net, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Mr. Jonathan had last week confirmed this newspaper’s exclusive report of the burglary, affirming that “everything”, including door and window frames as well as kitchen cabinets were removed.

The Nigeria Police have sacked Mr. Musa and two others involved in the theft. They are expected to be arraigned in court soon over the burglary.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Musa Musa, a sergeant, and his colleagues on security duty at the house, were arrested and detained at the Gwarimpa Police Division following the report.

They were however released on bail after a few days in detention, disclosed a source familiar with the development.

“The Police Inspector who obtained bail for Musa promised to bring him back to the police station the following Monday, but he jumped bail and disappeared,” a source told PREMIUM TIMES.

“The Gwarimpa Police division wasted no time in arresting the inspector who stood as surety for Musa’s bail.

“During interrogation, the Inspector revealed that Musa had a house in Dikwa (a satellite community of Abuja) and that he might be hiding there.

“Unknown to the inspector, Sergeant Musa had rushed to Dikwa, a village near Dei Dei and sold the house at a giveaway price, intending to run away.

“But unfortunately for him, the buyer had only half of the agreed amount in cash so he persuaded Musa to give him three days to raise the balance.

“When the Inspector led the officers from Gwarimpa Division to Dikwa, it was the buyer they met in the house. The man revealed that Musa was yet to collect the money for the house in full.

“The police officers directed him to call Musa to come for the balance. It was then that he was re-arrested as he arrived the house from a hotel where he was hiding,” the source said.

Another source confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Musa was brought back to Gwarimpa police station in handcuffs.

Police are also looking for another person, identified simply as Mallam Shu’aibu, in connection to the looting.

The police in the Federal Capital Territory have also forwarded the names of two other police inspectors to the Assistant Inspector-General of FCT Zonal Office for disciplinary action for their suspected roles in the incident.