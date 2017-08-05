Three suicide bombers killed in foiled Maiduguri attack

Related News

The Borno Police Command on Saturday said three suicide bombers were killed on Friday at Simari area of Maiduguri.

Victor Isuzu, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, confirmed the killing in a statement in Maiduguri on Saturday.

Mr. Isuzu said that the incident occurred at about 21.49 p.m., when three suicide bombers, a male and two females attempted to penetrate Usmanti Community in Mafa LGA.

“The suicide bombers were chased by security personnel in the ensuing stampede and in an attempt to escape arrest, the suicide bombers hurriedly detonated the IEDs strapped on their bodies killing themselves.

“However, two members of the security personnel sustained injuries and were rushed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“Police and EOD personnel visited the scene to secure and render the area safe,” he said.

Abdullahi Danbatta, the spokesman of the CJTF, confirmed that two of their members were wounded in the attacks.

A witness, Amin Audu, said the insurgents took advantage of the night to gain access into Maiduguri.

“The powerful blast also made the explosives strapped to the other ladies to detonate and blew them into pieces,” he said.

Maiduguri and other liberated areas have witnessed upsurge of suicide bomb attacks in which many lives and property were lost in the past two months.

The insurgents had recently attacked a team of prospecting oil workers on exploration at Lake Chad Basin.

The insurgents also attacked Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in Maiduguri and Dikwa Local Government Area of the state.

Also, 14 women including police personnel were abducted by the insurgents.

(NAN)