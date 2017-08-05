Why we tried to remove president’s powers in constitution amendment – Saraki

and
Senate President Bukola Saraki
Senate President Bukola Saraki

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has said that presidential assent was an unnecessary addition to the process of amendment of the constitution.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abuja that it was with that conviction that the Senate approved the removal of presidential assent to an amended constitution.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how 92 senators, more than the required four-fifths, voted to remove the presidential assent.

However, that proposal failed in the House of Representatives, implying the presidential assent will not be expunged in the ongoing constitution review.

The 7th Assembly had in 2015, while reviewing the 1999 Constitution, approved the removal of presidential assent from the process of the amendment.

But, the then president, Goodluck Jonathan, refused assent to the amendment because of the removal of the clause contained in Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution.

Mr. Jonathan had insisted that the amendment would have been valid if supported by votes of not less than four-fifth majority of all the members of each chamber of the National Assembly.

In addition, he said that it also ought to have been approved by a resolution of the House of Assembly of not less than two-thirds of all the states as provided by Section 9 (3) of the 1999 Constitution.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan

However, Mr. Saraki said that going by the process of amending the constitution, the final decision of federal and state legislatures should be seen as the decision of the people.

“Well, to me, if two-thirds of the National Assembly agrees to something and two-thirds of the state assemblies also agree, in my view, the President should accept that as the wish of the people.

“Does he really need to assent? Personally, I don’t think so; that is my personal view, because with two-third of National Assembly, two-third of states’ assemblies, the people have spoken,” he said.

Mr. Saraki added that the Senate would follow up on the amendment process in the states to ensure that there was wide consultation and sensitisation.

  • damilare balogun

    The Senate will fail as they are anti-pple. Wat a useless set of law breaker’s. They willvin dis ammendent. Where in d constition do u av it DAT president assents is not required in d constitution amendment. Evil house of senate

  • D. Aftermath

    Legislooter we hail thee.

  • thusspokez

    Get this first-class crook off the headlines

  • absam777

    May be Saraki should also tell us whether the immunity for senators and representatives is the will of the people. Crook.

  • George

    THis is only man standing as at today.

    Buhari half dead.

    Osinbaju confused from arrival.

    Saraki dutifully fighting all his ways to the top.

    Tinubu in perpetual coma from shocks and more shocks.

    Tunde Bakare lost his tongues.

    Mbaka vanished with his fake news.

    Okorochas rochas silence by Fani-kayode.

    OBJ WAITING for his death.

    Aisha left in cold in e-azza rooms.

  • Curtx Maccido

    In my opinion the issue of constitution amendment process which involve the National Assembly and state house of assemblies shouldn’t require president consent as the president is not bigger than the people (as represented by the National Assembly and state legislators)….however the present crop of legislators are crooks and fraudsters who will do anything to amend their ways into what Nigeria should do…the risk is too high, so let the president consent remains until we have responsible congressmen, senators and state legislators!