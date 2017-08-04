World Anglican Church leader visits Buhari, says God heals

Related News

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, on Friday paid a personal visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at Abuja House, London.

The Archbishop and President Buhari are friends, who share deep respect for each other.

Mr. Welby said he was delighted to see the rapid recovery Mr. Buhari has made from his health challenges, noting that it was a testimony to the healing powers of God, and answer to prayers of millions of people round the world.

The cleric pledged to continue praying for both Mr. Buhari and Nigeria.

In his response, the Nigerian president thanked Mr. Welby, whom he noted had always stood by him at critical times, and wished him God’s continued grace in his spiritual duty of leading the Anglican Communion worldwide.

When former British Prime Minister, David Cameron described Nigeria as a “fantastically corrupt” country ahead of an anti-corruption summit in London in 2016, Mr. Welby had retorted: “But this particular President (Buhari) is actually not corrupt.”

The archbishop later personally received the Nigerian president at Lambeth Palace, London, and had also paid a goodwill visit to Mr. Buhari in March this year, during his medical vacation.