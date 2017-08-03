Protesters storm Lagos governor’s office; demand end to rape

img_20170803_085421-resized-800

Protesters on Thursday stormed the Lagos State governor’s office, Alausa, Ikeja, demanding an end to rape cases in the state and across the country.

The protesters who were at the venue as early as 8:25 a.m., said the protest was meant to pass a message to the government on the need to end incidences of rape.

PREMIUM TIMES’ correspondent at the venue reports that although they are still relatively few in number, participants said others would join them soon.

The protesters, under the aegis of the Alliance Against Domestic Violence and Abuse, AADVA, claimed there had been no cases of conviction of rapist in Lagos State.

“We hear these (rape) cases reported in the media yet we don’t hear of conviction of the rapists…this must stop,” said one of the leaders of the protesters who identified herself as Lailah.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.