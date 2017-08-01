JUST IN: Jonathan speaks on Abuja house burglary

The former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has spoken on the theft of his property from his house in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported the theft of the property which is believed to have been carried out by police officers sent to watch over the house.

A statement by Mr. Jonathan’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, said, “The house, which the former President bought from CITEC estate developers in 2004, was totally stripped bare by the thieves who stole every movable item in the house including furniture sets, beds, electronics, toilet and electrical fittings, as well as all internal doors and frames.”

The former president confirmed the items PREMIUM TIMES reported stolen but disputed the specific number of each item reported.

Read Mr. Eze’s full statement below.

Following series of enquiries from journalists and other concerned Nigerians on the extent of the reported vandalisation and theft in the house of former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan located in Gwarinpa Abuja, we therefore would like to make the following clarifications:

1) The theft was discovered last month upon which a report was duly lodged with the relevant police authorities.

2) The police immediately commenced investigations which led to the arrest and detention of some suspects, six of whom were policemen, even as investigations continue.

3) The house, which the former President bought from CITEC estate developers in 2004, was totally stripped bare by the thieves who stole every movable item in the house including furniture sets, beds, electronics, toilet and electrical fittings, as well as all internal doors and frames.

4) However, contrary to exaggerated reports in some media, only six television sets, 3 refrigerators and one gas cooker were stolen. Being that the house is a modest 4-bedroom duplex, it couldn’t have been fitted with “36 Plasma television sets and about 25 refrigerators” as falsely reported by some media outfits.

5) We thank all Nigerians for their show of concern and wish to convey the former President’s goodwill to all Nigerians.

  • FreeNigeria

    una see the type of policemen we have in Nigeria? men trusted with weapons to secure our lives and property. These are truly dangerous men.

    • Mohammed Rabo

      Of course these are bad Policemen amidst the good ones. However, the behaviour of the Police of a given society is the reflection of the general behavior of that society. The Nigeria Police is no exception. “They are the products of our society called Nigeria”