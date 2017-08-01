‎JUST IN: Nigeria’s military chiefs obey Osinbajo, arrive Maiduguri to tackle Boko Haram

Service-chiefs-Nigeria-military

Nigeria’s military chiefs on Tuesday morning arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in response to the orders of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr. Osinbajo last week held a closed-door meeting with all heads of the nation’s military to review the worsening Boko Haram attacks in northeast Nigeria.

Apart from last week’s ambush and abduction of a team of geologists from the University of Maiduguri, Boko Haram insurgents had carried out about 90 separate or multiple suicide attacks within and around Maiduguri in the past four months.

The service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin, a general, arrived the air force base in Maiduguri at about 11 a.m.

The team comprising the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general, and his colleague from the Air Force immediately drove in a heavy convoy of armed soldiers to the headquarters of Military Command and Control Centre where the Theatre Commander is expected to brief them.

Details later….

