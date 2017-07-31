Flood kills 23, destroys 12 houses in Gombe – Official

File photo of Sabo Yaba submerged by flood
File photo of Sabo Yaba submerged by flood

The Gombe State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, said 23 persons were killed and five others missing in Gombe flood disaster between June and July.

Mohammed Garba, Acting Head of Rescue and Rehabilitation of the agency made the disclosure to journalists in Gombe on Monday.

He said six persons died at Dadinkowa in Yamaltu-Deba flood on June 6; 16 died on July 1 and July 25 in Gombe town.

Mr. Garba said that 21 houses were also destroyed by the flood while 101 houses were home to floods in three communities in the state.

He said that the flood also washed away a total of 119 farmlands at Jauro Baba, Jauro Mai and Jauro Saini communities at Kamo Ward in Kaltungo Local Government of the state

Mr. Garba said other property affected included 450 bags of grains washed away in Dadin kowa Village and 11 bags of fertiliser in Kaltungo Local Government Area.

The acting head of rescue and rehabilitation said unquantifiable food items, household wares and domestic animals were also affected across four communities during the flooding.

Mr. Garba added that arrangements were in place by the state government to provide relief materials to the affected communities and households.

He advised the communities to desist from building or dumping refuse on waterways or indulging in any other practices that might affect the free flow of water.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.