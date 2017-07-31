Badoo: Lagos Police confirm four killed in latest Ikorodu attack

Police arrest suspected members of the dreaded Badoo gang
Police arrest suspected members of the dreaded Badoo gang

The police in Lagos have confirmed at least four deaths in a recent attack on a family in Ikorodu.

The attack is believed to have been executed by members of the ‘Badoo’ cult that has been terrorising Ikorodu and nearby communicates for several months.

The police, however, believe the latest attack was possible because the house the family lived in was isolated; and, therefore, warned Lagos residents against living in isolated and unsafe areas where they might be vulnerable to attacks by hoodlums.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said in a statement on Monday that the warning became necessary following the murder of the four family members at Ibeshe, Ikorodu, at the weekend.

“A murder incident was reported during the early hours of Sunday, July 30 where police operatives of the Lagos State Command responded to a distress call at Oke Ota, Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

“Mobilizing to the scene, police operatives found it extremely difficult to locate the house which was situated in a thick forest where it is remotely impossible for anybody to identify a dwelling house in the area.

“Eventually arriving at the scene on foot, the house is just a room and parlour with one open window and no visible form of security.

“There, a family of five was attacked and three died on the spot while one died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The last member is alive and responding to treatment,” the police spokesperson said.

He urged community leaders to identify persons staying in isolated areas which are no longer safe to come and report to the police.

“This should be done in order to stop people from moving into unsecured area without proper social structures.

“The command also wishes to inform members of the public to come forward with useful information to aid the police and not resort to jungle justice as investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.

The police warning against jungle justice comes as residents of the community resorted to defending themselves and killing suspected members of the sect.

Over a dozen people have now been confirmed killed in Ikorodu by suspected Badoo members despite the efforts of the police who have arrested dozens of suspects and recently asked the tens of thousands of residents in the area to take identification cards with them when going out.

