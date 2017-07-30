Two Nigerian senators attacked

Two Nigerian senators, Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi, were on Sunday attacked by suspected thugs during a press briefing in Kaduna, witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr. Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central, confirmed the development to this newspaper this afternoon. He alleged the attackers were sponsored by Kaduna State Government. PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain that claim.
Mr. Sani said he and Mr. Hunkuyi, Kaduna North, had organized the press conference over alleged “manipulation of the party (APC in the state)” by Governor Nasir El-Rufai with whom he has been having a running political battle.
The lawmaker said journalists were also attacked and that one of them was in a hospital.
Details later…
