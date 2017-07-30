Two Nigerian senators attacked

police
police

Two Nigerian senators, Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi, were on Sunday attacked by suspected thugs during a press briefing in Kaduna, witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central, confirmed the development to this newspaper this afternoon. He alleged the attackers were sponsored by Kaduna State Government. PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain that claim.

Mr. Sani said he and Mr. Hunkuyi, Kaduna North, had organized the press conference over alleged “manipulation of the party (APC in the state)” by Governor Nasir El-Rufai with whom he has been having a running political battle.

The lawmaker said journalists were also attacked and that one of them was in a hospital.

Details later…

  • BoT

    Jungle life

  • Pluti

    They should be mobbed, brutalized and castrated, that will feel better since they allow jungle justice to thrive

    • Julius

      I might even join the mob !

      • Dualpolemedia

        My distinguished senator Sheu Sanni should stop ds cheap popularity, the other day, it was senator Ajeku Iya, why why why d lies? We don’t need ds Senate anymore. Resign now or face mob action.

    • ed

      Why allowing the trash on your newspaper.
      The fake logo and name should’ve ring a bell.
      Premium times wake up.

      • Frank Bassey

        WHAT IS “TRASH” HERE, FOR GOODNESS SAKE. Ed, please wake up.

  • ed

    El Rufai is the most dangerous animal around.
    He’s ready to kill anyone for his political agenda. Unfortunately Buhari and Osinbajo can’t control him.

  • Zygote

    I think we need more this. but they should leave the journalist alone.

  • Frank Bassey

    Alhaji Nasir el-Rufai is afraid of Senator Shehu Sani’s towering national image. Sani is cool headed, mature, open, competent, humble, intelligent and focus. For me, this is the ONLY useful material the North has for now. I advise him not to give us. He accepted the party’s plea to leave the Governorship seat for over-rated El-rufi and go to the Senate. Thank God he obeyed. It is now obvious that El-Rufai engage in arrogance and abusive words to hide his incompetence and other poor leadership qualities. El-Rufai means FAILURE.

  • Julius

    Go ahead, kill each other , abegi !