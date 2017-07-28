10 dead, six injured in fuel tanker accident in Lokoja

Fuel tanker fire in Kano
Fuel tanker fire in Kano

Ten people were burnt beyond recognition while six others sustained serious injuries when a petrol tanker went up in flames in Felele area of Lokoja on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Kogi State, Segun Martins, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Lokoja, said most of the victims were passengers travelling in an 18-seater commercial bus.

Also affected were one commercial tricycle operator, the driver and motor boy of the fuel tanker.

He said the death toll might rise as some of those who sustained injuries were in critical situation.

Mr. Martins said the dead and injured victims were moved to various hospitals in Lokoja.

Witnesses told NAN that the accident was due to a head-on collision between the bus, coming from Abuja and the tanker coming from the opposite direction.

They said the impact of the collision ignited the fire which spread to other vehicles while the entire area was covered by smoke for many hours.

Men of the state Fire Service Department, who arrived the scene at about 2:20 pm, could not really help due to lack of water in their vehicles.

The accident led to disruption in vehicular movement on the ever-busy Okene -Lokoja -Abuja Road but FRSC officials, police and sympathisers were seen trying to open the road.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdullah Musa

    How many fuel tanker accidents are recorded yearly in UK, EU?
    We are just insane, no more no less.

    • George

      When Abokis with dead minds and brains imposed their thoughts and ideas on the rest reasonable human beings this what is happens.

  • The Optimist

    What a tragedy and what a mess. With all the waters of Niger and venue converging there, he state Fire Service Department could not really help due to lack of water in their vehicles! Shame! The fire service boss there should be called to sit up. Obviously there was no sense of emergency preparedness. After all it’s the crack and gist boiled groundnut season.

  • Ibukun Bandele

    FIRECREW THAT HAVE NO WATER IN THEIR TRUCKS IN LOKOJA, UNBELIEVABLE

  • Premium News Editor

    PRÒMO!!! PRÕMÒ!!! PRÕMO
    BÛY-CÉMENT
    DÌRECT FRÒM THÊ FÀCTÕRY
    FÕR A PRÒMÕ PRÌCE ÕF #1400 PÉR BÀG
    AND #300 TÕ ÐELIVER PER BÂG,ÌNDÌVIÐUALS CÀN ÕRDER A MÌNÍMUM OF 1OOBÂGS,
    TRÀILER LÖAÐ OF 600BÀGS AND TRÁILÉR LOÀD OF 9OOBÀGS ABÕVE.
    CÕNTÀCT THÉ SÄLÉS MÀNÁGÉR MR OJEKERE ÓN (0706538/3208) OR
    ÄSSISTÀNT SÁLÉS MÀNÀGÉR MRS MÄRŸ ON (0813206/6217) FOR INQUIRIES.

  • Mentus

    Are these people real fire fighters? How can they blame their ineptitude on not having water. You do not fight fire caused by petrol or any oil with water, it is ineffective. I despair for Nigeria when fire men display such ignorance in what they are supposed to be specialists in.