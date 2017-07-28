After Boko Haram attack on oil workers, Nigeria’s military chiefs to relocate to Borno

Two days after Boko Haram ambushed oil workers killing at least 27 people, the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has asked military chiefs to move to Borno State.

Mr. Osinbajo met with military chiefs on Thursday, few hours after the Minster of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, told journalists that the government would suspend oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin after oil workers on the exploration team and their security details were killed by Boko Haram.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap and death of the oil workers and their security details, with lecturers at the University of Maiduguri saying on Thursday that five staff of the university were among the dead while four others are still missing.

After the meeting with the military chiefs on Thursday, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali said the Service Chiefs are to move back to command centre of the ongoing war against Boko Haram insurgency with a view to consolidating the gains being recorded in the battle fields.

Mr. Dan-Ali, made this known while answering questions from State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting with Mr. Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the meeting was also attended by General Gabriel Olonisakin, the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS; Lt. General Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Ekwe Ite-Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff CAS.

According to the minister, the meeting agreed to get more surveillance devices, cameras and other vital security gadgets that will be able to see distant attackers coming to the position of the Nigerian troops.

“We just finished a meeting with the Acting President and the three Service Chiefs.

“We agreed that they should move back to the Command Centre again and see what are the things happening there.

“We have also agreed that we should get more surveillance devices, cameras that will be able to see distant attackers coming to the position of our troops.

“The period of the raining season is a difficult moment for us.

“We cannot dominate the environment like what we do during the dry season but effort is geared towards regaining back our areas,’’ he added.

Mr. Dan-Ali reassured that “all these ambushes that are happening regularly would be stopped.’’

  • George

    Please Tokenism Yoruba man fake pastor who worship in Tinubu shrine as against Jehovah he claims to be worship relocate them all and permanently in the Sabisa forest as boko haram has long be defeated.

    All hay the Yoruba man this is good as they are planning against you not to take full control of power you are indirectly sending them to their graves so that the road will be clear for you. Yorubas evil.

    • Adekoya Adeite Sunday

      You will soon experience the visit of God’s wrath on your head.

      • Isaac B. Boroh

        @adekoyaadeitesunday:disqus

        I will like to call on the Senate to hold a public hearing on the disaster that befell Nigeria yesterday
        when Boko Haram ambushed Nigerian soldiers and killed them alongside Professors of Geology
        hired as Consultants by state-owned NNPC to conduct exploratory findings for crude oil in the
        desert of Borno state. A public hearing is warranted by the scale of the tragedy because no
        soldier, professor, driver, child, woman or anyone in the exploration entourage escaped alive.
        We need to know the basis of the exploration finding in a terror-infested territory of Borno.
        We will like to know who authorized the exploratory finding and who deployed soldiers.
        It is only then we can know if any thinking leads government directives under Buhari.

  • Frank Bassey

    Too bad. What then did we negotiate with Boko Haram – just for instalmental release of Chibok girls? Maybe we should hold another round of negotiation for temporary halt of attacks. This is really unfortunate. When our President said an attack on Boko Haram was an attack on the North, he apparently did not understand the implications of that statement.

  • dan

    So the much celebrated defeat of bokoharam is a lie after all.

    • dan

      Clean up the oil pollution in Niger Delta.

  • CleanUP POLLUTION in N-DELTA

    Oil spills and pollution is killing the Niger Delta people. It is a pure case of environmental terrorism carried out by the Nigerian state with her European and American collaborators.

    Despite the billions of Dollars sold from oil the Niger Delta remains without federal presence. Not a single airport in the whole of Niger Delta has been built by Nigerian government at the center. Maritime University has been technically and deliberately forgotten. This systemic policy to make Niger Delta perpetually underdeveloped why monies from the region is used to provide infrastructure elsewhere in Abuja, Lagos etc must be resisted. Its got to stop.

    Secession from Nigeria is the only sure way to achieving absolute RESOURCE control or we stop the flow of oil money. Nigeria is irredeemable. At least not a country where the terminally ill remain commander in Chief even in death. It has happened before. It is called
    precedence. It is happening and can happen again and again. Only thieves and chronic parasites who believe in one Nigeria or the so called unity nonsense. My grand Pa was not born a Nigerian. Only 2- 3 generations have been Nigerians what about the about our ancestors? Sure they were not Nigerians. To heeeeelllllll with Nigeria!

    We demand our sovereign state of Niger DELTA

  • Concerned

    Clean up the oil pollution in Niger Delta but Nigerian govt says there is no money but there is money to prospect for oil in the North. Niger Delta people really surprise me. I just dont know why they refused to shut down the economy. Stop Nigeria from selling your oil UNTIL they clean up the spills. Simple.

    #No_OIL_sales_UNTIL_CleanUP

  • The Rt. or Lft. Hon NinjaK

    And I thought these same Military Chiefs publicly presented a “flag of defeat” to one thin, tall, somebody inside the villa…..sometime last year?
    Please where is that Town Crier again o……to shed more light on this latest reverse gear?

    • I dey hear

    • I dey hear

      • Concerned Citizens

          • Pubik Interest

  • laleli

    I thought the first thing that Buhari did when he took office was to relocate military chiefs to Borno to fight Boko Haram. So, which Borno again now? On the other hand, so Arewa are serious about finding their own oil in Lake Chat. Let them find it, and leave Delta alone.